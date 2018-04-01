The least taxing thing about Tax Day is the great deals that you can score.

This year, Tax Day — the deadline for submitting your individual 2017 tax returns — is April 17, and retailers are sweetening the annoying day with freebies and special offers. Moneyish rounded up some of the best.

Zeel: This app brings same-day, in-home massages right to your door, 365 days a year, from licensed massage therapists ready to help you recharge and feel your best. Use the code TAXDAY2018 when you book to score $20 off your first in-home massage, valid through the whole month of April.

Char-Broil 5 Burner Performance Gas Grill: This grill, normally $199, will be marked down $50 from April 12-17. Its features include easy-cleaning porcelain-coated cast iron grates, a stainless steel burner and plenty of space for grilling multiple steaks or burgers.

Great American Cookies: The 35-year-old cookie chain in malls across the U.S. is offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie to customers who visit participating stores on April 17 for the sixth Tax Day running. It’s a courtesy that comes with no purchase required.

Mattress Firm Friends & Family Sale: Mattress Firm is taking 20% off of purchases starting at $2,799 as part of its Friends & Family sale, plus the added perk of no tax. For customers who live in states where tax normally doesn’t apply, the company will reduce mattresses prices by an additional 10%.

The Moxy Hotel: Enjoy as much as 30% off of queen bedroom bookings at the Moxy Hotel in Times Square, New York, if you stay between April 15-17. Simply email sales@moxytimessquare.com and use the code PRO to check availability and arrange your reservation.

Schlotzky’s Sandwiches: Schlotzky’s, an Atlanta-based cafe franchise spread throughout the southern states, will offer customers a free small “The Original” sandwich — which includes lean smoked ham, salami, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, olives and other toppings — with their purchase of a fountain drink and chips on Tax Day.

Free Paper Shredding at Office Depot/OfficeMax: “Purge the paper, clear the clutter and protect privacy, with free shredding services at all Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores,” a company representative told Moneyish. You can bring in up to five pounds of documents to shred for free — just bring in the coupon, which is available to print or download online (you can also present it right on your smartphone) — from now through April 28.

