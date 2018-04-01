(Enterline Design Services LLC)

Retailers are offering freebies and other perks for customers leading up to Tax Day on April 17

The least taxing thing about Tax Day is the great deals that you can score.

This year, Tax Day — the deadline for submitting your individual 2017 tax returns — is April 17, and retailers are sweetening the annoying day with freebies and special offers. Moneyish rounded up some of the best.

Zeel: This app brings same-day, in-home massages right to your door, 365 days a year, from licensed massage therapists ready to help you recharge and feel your best. Use the code TAXDAY2018 when you book to score $20 off your first in-home massage, valid through the whole month of April.

Char-Broil 5 Burner Performance Gas Grill: This grill, normally $199, will be marked down $50 from April 12-17. Its features include easy-cleaning porcelain-coated cast iron grates, a stainless steel burner and plenty of space for grilling multiple steaks or burgers.

Great American Cookies: The 35-year-old cookie chain in malls across the U.S. is offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie to customers who visit participating stores on April 17 for the sixth Tax Day running. It’s a courtesy that comes with no purchase required.

Mattress Firm Friends & Family Sale: Mattress Firm is taking 20% off of purchases starting at $2,799 as part of its Friends & Family sale, plus the added perk of no tax. For customers who live in states where tax normally doesn’t apply, the company will reduce mattresses prices by an additional 10%.

The Moxy Hotel: Enjoy as much as 30% off of queen bedroom bookings at the Moxy Hotel in Times Square, New York, if you stay between April 15-17. Simply email sales@moxytimessquare.com and use the code PRO to check availability and arrange your reservation.

Schlotzky’s Sandwiches: Schlotzky’s, an Atlanta-based cafe franchise spread throughout the southern states, will offer customers a free small “The Original” sandwich — which includes lean smoked ham, salami, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, olives and other toppings — with their purchase of a fountain drink and chips on Tax Day.

Free Paper Shredding at Office Depot/OfficeMax: “Purge the paper, clear the clutter and protect privacy, with free shredding services at all Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores,” a company representative told Moneyish. You can bring in up to five pounds of documents to shred for free — just bring in the coupon, which is available to print or download online (you can also present it right on your smartphone) — from now through April 28.

