Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Oprah warns ‘brutally powerful men’ that ‘their time is up,’ Sterling K. Brown makes history, Debra Messing calls out E!

The 75th Golden Globes transcended Hollywood’s usual self-congratulation to spotlight sexual assault and harassment, as well as gender and racial equality in entertainment and beyond. Here’s eight of the most powerful moments that stole the show.

Activists overran the red carpet.

Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler and Emma Stone escorted activists for gender and racial justice causes to the Globes, including: Tarana Burke, #MeToo founder and senior director of Girls for Gender Equity; Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; Marai Larasi, executive director of IMKAAN, a U.K. group fighting violence against black and minority women; Mónica Ramírez co-founder and president of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas to support female farmworkers; Saru Jayaraman, director of the Food Labor Research Center; Rosa Clemente, a community organizer and political commentator; Calina Lawrence, a member of the Suquamish Tribe and advocate for Native Treaty Rights; and Billie Jean King, revolutionary “Battle of the Sexes” tennis legend and founder of the Billie Jean King Leadership.

Debra Messing blasts E! – while being interviewed on E!

DEBRA MESSING BRING THE MESS!!!! CALLING OUT A NETWORK ON THE VERY NETWORK ITSELF pic.twitter.com/7pePJMaOXj — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 7, 2018

The “Will & Grace” star blindsided Giuliana Rancic on E!’s live red carpet show with, “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” referring to Catt Sadler resigning from “E! News” after learning her cohost Jason Kennedy makes almost twice her salary. “I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her,” Messing added. “That’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.” Rancic stammered, “Absolutely. That’s really what this movement is all about. We have an amazing platform here. There are a lot of big great voices here tonight who can speak on behalf of [people] who don’t have these voices.”

Nicole Kidman calls for more conversation

"Wow! The power of women." Nicole Kidman takes the stage after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/8H5pL89usJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The “Big Little Lies” star accepted the Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie category for playing a victim of domestic violence, and called for continuing to give abused women a voice. “This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them,” she said. The actress also dedicated her award to her mom, Janelle Kidman, stating: “My mama was an advocate for the women’s movement when I was growing up, and because of her, I’m standing here. My achievements are her achievements. Thank you, Janelle Kidman, for what you fought for so hard.”

Laura Dern encourages victims and witnesses to speak up.

A huge congratulations to @LauraDern! She is awarded with the #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series or TV Movie award. pic.twitter.com/CTV8mmgIyl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The “Big Little Lies” star accepted the Best Supporting Actress award with a message for people like her character, “the most outrageous, complicated woman, and a terrified mother—terrified because her little girl was being abused and bullied and she was too afraid to speak up. Many of us were taught not to tattle,” she said. “It was a culture of silencing, and that was normalized. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”

Oprah Winfrey tells “brutally powerful” men that “their time is up.”

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The first black female Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree mused on how she’s devoted her career to saying something about the human experience, and sharing people’s stories. “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up. Their time is up!” she said. “So I want all of the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon, and when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Sterling K.Brown becomes the first black Best Actor (Drama) winner

Our #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama is @SterlingKBrown for @NBCThisisUs! pic.twitter.com/GifkzKK77v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The “This Is Us” star made history by becoming the first black actor receive the award, and the moment wasn’t lost on him. “Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting, which means, ‘Hey, let’s throw a brother in there. That’s always really cool,’” he said. “But [‘This Is Us’ creator] Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man. So what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

“Thelma and Louise” try getting the Best Actor noms to fix the gender gap.

Please welcome @SusanSarandon and Geena Davis to the #GoldenGlobes stage to present Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. pic.twitter.com/59vynCb8tg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited onstage to present the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award, and Davis teased, “These five nominees have agreed to give half their salaries back so the women can make more than them!” Sarandon countered that, “I don’t think that actually happened, but that’s a great idea,” and also noted that, “tonight we’ve got all of these women standing up for each other, and the men, too!”

Natalie Portman and Barbra Streisand call for more women to win Best Director

Here to present our final award of the night is someone who needs no introduction… @BarbraStreisand! She introduces the nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q946KYUjvH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

When Portman was presenting the Best Director award, she pointedly said, “And here are the all-male nominees.” Then “Yentl” director Streisand, who presented the Best Motion Picture Drama Award, noted she is the only woman to have ever won a Golden Globe for Best Director – and that was in 1984. “That was 34 years ago. Folks – time’s up!” she said. “We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women. I’m very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics, and I’m proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business.”

