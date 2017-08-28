(iStock)

A recent ranking takes into account workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment

Do better, Utah.

The Beehive State is the worst in the nation for women’s equality, while Hawaii can say “Mahalo” for its top-ranked spot, according to a new ranking from personal finance site WalletHub. New York comes in at no. 11, and California trails close by at no. 14. (The United States as a whole ranks no. 45 on the World Economic Forum’s 2016 Gender Gap Index, down from no. 28 a year earlier.)

States’ scores out of 100 came from 15 differently weighted metrics of workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment, for which the site compared differences between genders.

States with the smallest income gap were Hawaii, Florida, Delaware, New York and North Carolina; the largest gaps were in Wyoming, North Dakota, Utah, Alabama and a tie between Louisiana and Alaska, the disadvantaged gender being women.

Women were also disadvantaged when it came to gaps in executive positions, with Wyoming, Alaska, New Mexico, North Dakota and Virginia boasting the smallest and Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Utah having the highest. Nevada had the smallest gap in political representation; Louisiana had the largest.

The study measured “workplace environment” by income disparity, higher-income (median annual earnings of $100,000-plus) disparity, and disparities in share of executive positions, number of minimum wage workers, unemployment rate, entrepreneurship rate and average number of work hours. “Education and health” captured disparities in bachelor’s degree attainment, advanced degree attainment, math test scores and the percentage of adults who couldn’t afford doctor visits due to affordability.

“Political empowerment,” meanwhile, accounted for disparities in shares of U.S. Senate and House lawmakers, state legislature members and state-elected executives.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved