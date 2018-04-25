These are the fastest-growing jobs in every state:

Production jobs are the fastest-growing occupation in many states. (milanvirijevic/iStock)

Production, teaching and business/financial operation jobs are among the fastest-growing occupations by state in a new study.

Now these are growth industries.

Personal finance site SmartAsset looked at Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data to find the fastest-growing occupation in each state and D.C. between 2013 and 2017, and found that the number of people working in production, teaching and business and financial operations jumped in 21 states. Those were followed by physical and social science occupations, personal care and service occupations, and STEM jobs.

The single fastest-growing occupation across the country overall is solar photovoltaic installer — a.k.a., the people installing solar panels on roofs. Their numbers swelled from 4,100 in 2013 to 9,000 in 2017, although they did not dominate in any one state.

ALSO READ: 9 eco-friendly jobs that are hiring

Nine states including Arizona, Mississippi, North Dakota, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, Washington and Vermont saw production positions spike, particularly among metal and plastic machine tool setters in Arizona, which saw a 642% increase in just four years from 210 people to 1,560.

That’s not so surprising, considering the U.S. government reported in January that the construction and manufacturing industries combined added 406,000 jobs for all of last year. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook predicts that overall economic growth will raise the demand for new buildings, roads and other structures, creating a demand for new jobs in construction and extraction. These occupations are expected to grow 11% between 2016 and 2026, faster than the average for all occupations, and will gain about 747,600 new jobs.

But SmartAsset noted that while these occupations are growing fast, however, they don’t pay well. Food batchmakers were Mississippi’s fastest-growing jobs, but they make only $26,100 a year on average. Virginia’s cooling and freezing equipment operators only earn $29,700.

ALSO READ: These are the best places to live for millennials — and the worst

Teaching jobs enjoyed the biggest hiring spree in six states, including Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Kentucky, Kansas and New Hampshire, as well as Washington, D.C. Idaho’s postsecondary agricultural sciences teachers jumped 400% from just 40 people to 250. And these educators are getting paid well, with Maryland’s fastest growing segment of postsecondary law teachers making more than $140,000, and New Jersey’s postsecondary library sciences teachers making just under $73,000.

Business and financial operations is the fastest-growing field in six states, with credit counselors spiking in New Mexico, credit analysts in Rhode Island and Illinois, and financial examiners in South Carolina, Florida and Wisconsin.

ALSO READ: These are the 25 best cities for job hunters

STEM jobs are a booming field nationally, but they were only the fastest-growing occupation in two states: South Dakota and Delaware. In fact, tech hub California, which had five cities on Indeed’s recent list of best places to find a job right now, actually saw the fastest growth in personal care aides, according to Smart Asset’s report. Aides grew 547% from 80,500 to 520,600 in just five years.

These are the fastest-growing jobs in every state:

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved