Companies like Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Bissell Homecare ensure pet-friendly workplaces — not only on National Take Your Dog to Work Day, but year-round as well

These companies go above and beyond to make sure pet owners and their furry friends have a paw-sitive work day.

A new survey from Wellness Natural Pet Food reports that 51% of millennial pet owners say they would consider a career change for a pet friendly workplace, and 37% of pet parents would sacrifice benefits such as vacation time and work-from-home days if their workplace would become pet-friendly.

There are also health benefits to pet-friendly environments. Employees who brought their dogs to work had reduced stress throughout the day compared to colleagues without pets, according to a 2012 Virginia Commonwealth University study.

“Having Bo at work makes me a happier and more productive employee. He snoozes quietly under my desk, so I don’t waste any energy worrying about what he could be getting into at home,” Katie Hawley, a senior editor at Etsy and proud owner of a 6-year-old rescued Shih Tzu mix, told Moneyish. “His happy little face is always there to help defuse any potential stress so I can think clearly and do my job more effectively. Everything feels more doable after you pet a dog!”

And Dottie Hastings, a Western Massachusetts-based manager of clinical practice, told Moneyish bringing her Siberian Huskies to work sometimes helps decrease stress in the office. “It’s also beneficial for the dogs because they get to spend the day with Mommy,” she added.

“Allowing pets in the office offers employees a fun way to bring their full attention to work while giving our furry friends companionship they might not otherwise have during the workday,” Danielle Bernal, staff veterinarian for Wellness Natural Pet Food, said in a statement. “Last year, we started celebrating companies that offer this benefit year-round and wanted to continue to recognize offices with pet parent perks. Hopefully we inspire others to implement their own pet-friendly policies so more pets and their parents can enjoy the rewards of dogs in the workplace.”

In honor of National Take Your Dog to Work Day later this month — an annual event first established by Pet Sitters International, Inc. — here are the top 10 pet friendliest places to work in the U.S., according to Wellness Natural Pet Food:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Located in Austin, Texas, this handmade vodka company has a history of caring for animals in need. With the launch of its Vodka For Dog People Program, the company works with various animal charities to raise money for dogs. In addition to selling dog-themed merchandise, the company highlights on its website that “net proceeds from Vodka For Dog People merchandise will help (the nonprofit) Emancipet and make spay/neuter services and veterinary care affordable and accessible to all pet owners.”

Petcube

This pet-friendly company lives up to its name. In addition to enjoying the day with their dogs, employees get benefits such as pet insurance and on-site veterinary consultations. Petcube has also partnered with San Francisco’s branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to donate a portion of Petcubes proceeds to rescue centers in North America and internationally.

Harpoon Brewery

Thanks to dog-friendly CEO Dan Kenary, Harpoon Brewery combines its love for dogs and love of beer, allowing dogs in both of its Boston and Windsor breweries throughout the day. Dogs are also allowed in the company’s outdoor beer garden at the Windsor location.

Bissell Homecare

Although many know Bissell as a cleaning-supply company, it also has a line of pet products such as the SpotBot portable deep cleaner, which launched in 2005. In 2011, executive Cathy Bissell founded the Bissell Pet Foundation, which raises money for neglected and abused pets. And this month, Bissell will donate up to $20 to the Bissell Pet Foundation for every pet product sold, in addition to doubling donations received. Employees at the company can also find solace in their pet-friendly office, complete with a “Pet Spot” stocked with dog treats, water bowls, and even special treats like doggy ice cream.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor boasts a pet-friendly workplace policy that has been effective since 2013 and allows for 30 dogs in its headquarters every day. Keeping in mind that not everyone is a dog lover and that others suffer from allergies, the company makes sure to maintain a pet-free area to ensure that all employees remain comfortable.

Zoosk

In addition to playing Cupid, the online dating service ensures that pets receive adequate love as well. In 2012, the company hosted a dog-friendly summer picnic in Golden Gate Park with food trucks, ice cream and balloon animals: Dogs and owners could meet potential matches while bonding over their love of all things pet-related. In addition to providing a dog-friendly environment to employers, Zoosk recognizes a pup per month with an award.

Zogics

Much like HarperCollins India — which announced in April of last year that it would offer “pawternity leave,” or paid time off for employees when they get a new pet — this health and fitness supplier based in Lenox, Mass., offers a pawternity policy that gives new pet owners a week off to take care of their new friends.

O.H.S.O. Brewery, Distillery and Restaurant

This Arizona-based distillery and restaurant doesn’t leave dogs out of the mix. The company offers complimentary dog treats and a “barking bar” tap that dispenses water for dog bowls. Last year, the brewery partnered with the Animals Benefits Club (ABC) for a Happy Tails Brunch fundraiser that raised $1,800 for animal rescue efforts.

Fueled

Along with developing mobile apps, Fueled also makes time for man’s best friend. The company allows dogs and other pets in its coworking space located in the SoHo area of New York City, where workers to bring their dogs to the office daily.

TerraCycle

This recycling company is helping lead the way in dog-friendly office spaces. The company, aiming to reduce waste created by dog products, has developed a zero-waste solution called TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes. The product “enables owners to recycle any accessories used to groom, maintain, entertain, and wash pets,” according to the company’s website, and allows you “to recycle almost every type of waste.”

