‘Lion King and I’ve done it with my kids,’ wrote journalist Soledad O’Brien. ‘Where’s my million?’

They’re gonna need a bigger bucket of popcorn.

A viral tweet from Barstool Sports-affiliated Chicks in the Office this week asked Twitter users: “If someone offered you $1,000,000 to watch the same movie for 24 hours straight, could you do it, and what movie do you choose?” The question drew more than 8,000 likes and spawned a Twitter Moment. And the answer, for many people, was a no-brainer.

“‘Would you do this marginally annoying thing for 24 hours in order to obtain enough money to drastically improve your quality of life’ That’s quite a tough question,” wrote user Kant Khatri.

“‘And you can pick which marginally annoying thing, so as to make it as non-annoying as possible. Asking the hard questions,’” added a user named Natalie Reed.

If someone offered you $1,000,000 to watch the same movie for 24 hours straight, could you do it, and what movie do you choose? pic.twitter.com/vVtY2sNH3Y — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 9, 2018

Responses also shed light on the plight of parenthood: “Feel like this is something only folks without children could ask,” wrote a user named Cassandra Jacobs. “Lion King and I’ve done it with my kids. Where’s my million?” added journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Other picks included the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Titanic,” “Rocky,” “Groundhog Day,” “Shrek,” “A Christmas Story” and the extended cut of “Black Panther.”

A 2015 SurveyMonkey poll by FiveThirtyEight revealed what respondents deemed the top 25 most rewatchable films or series of all time. “Star Wars” topped the list, followed by “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Sound of Music” “The Lord of the Rings” series, “Gone with the Wind,” a sixth-place tie between “The Godfather” and “The Princess Bride,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” the “Harry Potter” series and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The appeal of revisiting something — whether it’s a book, movie or sentimental place — can be multifold, according to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Consumer Research and summed up by the Atlantic: There’s the obvious explanation (they like that movie a lot), nostalgic reasons, therapeutic reasons and existential reasons. (One Netflix user watched “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” for 365 days straight in 2017, according to the streaming giant’s year-end binge roundup.)

“The reconsumption experience affords consumers richer and deeper insights into the reconsumption object itself,” study authors Cristel Antonia Russell and Sidney J. Levy wrote, “but, through the lens of the reconsumption object, they gain an enhanced awareness of their own growth in understanding and appreciation.”

