(Traveler1116)

New data reveal the top US cities where employment seekers could find an open position

If you’re looking for work, one of these cities might be for you.

Pittsburgh is the top city in America for landing a job, according to Glassdoor, which has just published its list of the top 25 US cities to find employment. In compiling its stats, Glassdoor looked at several factors, including the number of jobs available, median base salary, and median home value.

As far as Pittsburgh goes, Glassdoor’s data assert that the city has more than 95,000 job openings, with a median base salary of $44,000 and, on a scale of 1 to 5, job satisfaction was rated at 3.2. So-called “hot jobs” included roles for civil engineers, project managers, and registered nurses.

Indianapolis came in second, with more than 80,000 job openings, a median base salary of $43,000, and job satisfaction that was slightly higher than Pittsburgh’s, at 3.3. Kansas City, Missouri, came in third, with more than 90,000 job openings, a median base salary of $45,000, and job satisfaction of 3.3.

Weighing all the factors, the three top cities tallied a final score of 4.4 out of 5, making them plum destinations for job-seekers.

A brief look at some of the big name companies in each city might shed light on why their employment prospects are so enticing. Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and American Eagle Outfitters call Pittsburgh home. Appliances brand H.H. Gregg and Salesforce Marketing Cloud (a division of Salesforce.com) are based in Indianapolis; and Applebee’s, Hallmark Cards, and Garmin International are headquartered in Kansas City.

Three out of the final five cities on the list, namely San Jose (no. 22), Chicago (no. 23), and Dallas-Fort Worth (no. 25), all had substantially more jobs available — in San Jose’s case, there are more than 106,000 jobs; in Chicago, it’s over 332,000; and in Dallas-Fort Worth, the number tops 249,000. However, their final scores of 4.0 each placed them well behind the winners.

Here’s the list of Glassdoor’s top 25 jobs cities in America:

1. Pittsburgh, PA

2. Indianapolis, IN

3. Kansas City, MO

4. Raleigh-Durham, NC

5. St. Louis, MO

6. Memphis, TN

7. Columbus, OH

8. Cincinnati, OH

9. Cleveland, OH

10. Louisville, KY

11. Birmingham, AL

12. Detroit, MI

13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

14. Hartford, CT

15. Oklahoma City, OK

16. Washington, D.C.

17. Seattle, WA

18. Atlanta, GA

19. Baltimore, MD

20. Nashville, TV

21. Milwaukee, WI

22. San Jose, CA

23. Chicago, IL

24. Charlotte, NC

25. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

The list has changed since last year’s version, in which Glassdoor named San Jose, California, to the No. 1 spot. In 2017, San Jose had fallen to 22nd place, with fewer jobs available but a higher base salary than it has now (the salary has decreased by $12,000, to $100,000). What’s more, San Jose’s median home value has risen to $1.13 million — a sign that that living costs have increased, which could be one reason why the city plummeted from its top spot.

Glassdoor’s new data on the best cities to find employment comes amidst a background of heightened job availability in the US employment market. Although the latest figures from August put the unemployment rate at 4.4%, Labor Department data from July indicated that there are presently 6.17 million jobs that need to be filled.

