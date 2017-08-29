(iStock)

These workers make more than $50,000 a year and are in high demand

This job just kicked into high gear.

Truck drivers are having their moment, according to data released Tuesday from job analysis site Glassdoor.com. Indeed, in August, they topped the list of workers who got the biggest pay raises, as compared to a year prior, with a 5.7% uptick in pay to $52,079 a year. That’s higher than the median pay in America.

One big reason truck drivers are seeing big pay hikes is because consumers are ordering more items than ever online and trucks are one big way these items get from city to city, says Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain.

The government projects that job growth for this profession will increase 5% through 2024, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics writes on its site that “as the economy grows, the demand for goods will increase and more truck drivers will be needed to keep supply chains moving.” And Chamberlain points out that “while there is some concern that in the future self-driving trucks may negatively impact truck driver jobs, it’s not happening today, and there is still a high demand for actual people in the driver’s seat.”

10 jobs with the biggest pay raises

Another area to watch in terms of rising pay is retail. Cashiers saw their pay rise 3.7% and store managers 3.2%, and there are now more than 614,000 open jobs in the retail industry — a trend Glassdoor attributes, in part, to holiday hiring. “While the holiday season is still months away, retailers are already making preparations to fill short-term positions in time for the holiday buying rush. Jobs typically associated with this seasonal swing in hiring, including cashiers and warehouse jobs, are seeing above-average pay growth,” explains Chamberlain.

Also see: Robots are coming for your job

This comes as workers across all professions saw their pay grow — an average of 2% to $51,556 — in August, as compared to a year prior. That’s up from 1.7% growth last month.

