Nearly one in three men and one in four women say they didn’t ask about a partner’s income or salary level in current or past relationships “because it’s irrelevant”

Couples aren’t in it for the love of money.

Salary and income rank dead last among the seven most important factors in deciding whether to date someone, according to a recent online panel survey from the women’s career advice and job review site Fairygodboss.com. What’s more, nearly one in three men and one in four women say they didn’t ask about a partner’s income or salary level in current or past relationships “because it’s irrelevant.”

Asked to assess the importance of a partner’s salary on a scale of one to five, just 7% of women chose the highest extreme; 31% selected “four” and 37% selected “three.” While 46% of men and 58% of women admitted finances had ever put a strain on their relationship, seven in 10 men and six in 10 women said they wouldn’t terminate a relationship solely based on financial issues.

Eight in 10 men and just over half of women surveyed said they’d go for a serious, long-term relationship with someone who made significantly less dough; the most salient reason among those who said they wouldn’t was belief in an equal partnership. Meanwhile, roughly 85% of both men and women said they’d greenlight a serious relationship with someone who made significantly more — with “I believe in an equal partnership” and “It would make me uncomfortable” tied for the reasons why not.

It’s heartening to see results buck gender stereotypes around love and money, Fairygodboss CEO Georgene Huang told Moneyish. “I didn’t know what the answers would be,” she said, “but obviously running a career community for women, I didn’t want to see some old-fashioned stereotypes rear their heads.”

The 400-participant sample surveyed by the market research firm Ask Your Target Market, Huang said, was 51% female and 49% male and meant to be nationally representative. About a quarter of respondents were under age 35. “I thought (these findings were) maybe largely true of younger couples or younger people in relationships,” she said. “But actually, these numbers held true even for people over 35.”

The emphasis on equality in relationships gave Huang hope for women achieving parity at work: “I think your personal relationships and the women in your life will sort of color the way you treat women in the workplace as well,” she said.

