Why you may want to emulate some of the Goop founder’s management techniques

It’s impossible to consciously uncouple Gwyneth Paltrow from her successes.

Not only has the actress won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy — she’s also grown her controversial lifestyle company, Goop, which produces wellness content and hawks everything from vampire repellant to vaginal steamers, into a business worth about $250 million.

Part of the company’s success is likely because of how Paltrow leads it. And she does that, she says, by focusing on her femininity.

“I think I am very much a girl boss, meaning that I try to lead from my feminine. For me, what that means is leading from a place of collaboration and consideration to very much keep that flow of energy going through everything,” she shares with Glamour U.K. this week. “I love being a woman leader and I love employing mostly women – it’s amazing to see women win.”

She’s onto something. Women are more likely to be collaborative leaders than men, according to a number of studies, including research on 7,280 leaders published in the Harvard Business Review — and leaders who collaborate well with others are more likely to drive innovation for a company. Indeed, research from this year found a causal relationship between collaborative leadership and company results, noting that “promoting innovation is a result of collaborative leadership, and leaders must adopt a collaborative leadership style in order to achieve more effectively the organizational goals.”

What’s more, women tend to be more considerate leaders in some ways — with women, more than men, being seen as effective at developing, inspiring and motivating others; building relationships; and working to connect their teams to the outside world, according to research published in the Harvard Business Review. And many of those traits help drive results: One study of 438,000 people from the Center for Creative Leadership found that two-thirds of people say that “building and maintaining relationships is a critical competency” for managers. And appropriately motivating a team can increase productivity by 20-40%, research shows.

Of course, not all female leaders are more collaborative or considerate than their male counterparts — and plenty are effective without those qualities. And plenty of men are very effective with and without these qualities. But there is something to be said for a feminine model of leadership, just as Paltrow said. Indeed, a 2014 study of 6,509 people from 13 countries by communications firm Ketchum found that female leaders came out ahead on the top-four most crucial traits of effective leadership: leading by example (57% scored female leaders higher vs. 43% scoring males better), communicating in an open and transparent way (62% vs. 38%), admitting mistakes (66% vs. 34%), and bringing out the best in others (61% vs. 39%). Ketchum said this signaled “the rise of a new ‘feminine’ model for leadership communication.”

“Our study clearly shows that to inspire trust, leaders of both genders need to avoid a ‘macho,’ command-and-control approach to leadership communication, which tends to be one-way, domineering and even arrogant. Instead, we are seeing the birth of a new model of leadership communication based on transparency, collaboration, genuine dialogue, clear values and the alignment of words and deeds, a model being followed far more consistently by female leaders. This research finally puts to rest the flawed assumption that women need to act like old school male leaders to make their mark,” Barri Rafferty, Ketchum senior partner and CEO, North America, said at the time.

While women have much to bring to leadership roles, they are still vastly underrepresented at the top: Fewer than 5% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women, and only about one in four board members of these organizations is a woman, according to data from the Pew Research Center. And women held only about 10% of the top executive positions (defined as CEOs, CFOs and the next three highest paid executives) at U.S. companies in 2016-17, the organization found.

