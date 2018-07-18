‘SATC’ star Christopher Noth joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Alec Baldwin, and Debra Messing in supporting Nixon’s run

Cynthia Nixon’s campaign for governor of New York is receiving “Big” support

Actor Christopher Noth, who played Mr. Big on “Sex and the City” alongside Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes in the hit HBO series, made a $2,500 donation to her campaign for the Democratic nomination against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a financial statement made public on Tuesday, the Daily News reported.

Noth joins a roster of starry supporters on the financial disclosure statement, including Alec Baldwin, who contributed $16,000.

“We are grateful for both of their support,” Nixon campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told the Daily News.

Noth is the latest “SATC” cast member to back Nixon’s campaign financially. Former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Carrie) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) previously donated $5,000 and $2,000, respectively. And Kim Cattrall (Samantha), David Eigenberg (Steve) and Lynn Cohen (Magda) have made public endorsements supporting their former colleague’s campaign.

Nixon, a lifelong New Yorker advocating for education, marriage equality and women’s rights, announced earlier this year that she would not be taking any corporate money. She launched the website “Cynthia For New York” instead, where U.S. residents can donate.

Nixon has received major financial support since she announced her candidacy in March against Gov. Cuomo, who is seeking his third term in the state’s Democratic primary this September. She’s raked in more than $1.6 million from Hollywood heavyweights such as Lena Dunham and Susan Sarandon, who both gave $10,000 each, and Debra Messing, who gave $500.

Nixon reportedly has $657,438 for her final two months on the primary campaign trail, and has spent more than $953,000 so far. Gov. Cuomo’s campaign, meanwhile, reportedly raised just over $6 million during the first six months of the year, and currently has $31.1 million, the News reported.

