Nearly a quarter of people say they’re dissatisfied with women’s position in the age of #MeToo and Time’s Up, per a new Gallup poll

A record number of Americans says Time’s Up.

Dissatisfaction with women’s position in the United States has reached a nearly two-decade high, according to a new Gallup poll, with 37% of people saying they’re either “somewhat” or “very” dissatisfied with women’s standing in society. That’s 11% higher than when Gallup last polled this topic in 2008, and 7% higher than when it first asked in 2001. The number was at its lowest in 2003, sitting at 21%.

Women appear to feel more strongly about the issue: 46% of them expressed dissatisfaction in the early-January survey (a 16% increase since 2008), compared with 28% of men. Political lines draw an even starker divide, with 55% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents dissatisfied versus just 16% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Democrats’ dissatisfaction with women’s position — a nearly 20-point increase over the past decade — was largely spurred by women, the poll showed. Female Democrats’ distaste shot from 38% in 2008 to 62% this year.

Per Gallup, these findings mirror the current national dialogue on sexual abuse and gender inequality through movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up.

“The year 2017 turned a sharper focus on women in U.S. society,” the report said. “Gallup’s update on a question that asks Americans about their satisfaction with the position of women in society reflects this focus, with a significantly larger percentage now saying that they are dissatisfied than in 2001 to 2008 when these questions were last asked.”

