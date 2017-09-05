(Chip Somodevilla)

The embattled former White House press secretary will join a long list of ex-politicians making money from the speaking circuit

He may have stepped down from the podium — but you haven’t heard everything Sean Spicer has to say yet.

The former White House press secretary, who resigned from the Trump administration in July, will join a series of ex-politicians by taking to the paid speaking circuit. Spicer has signed with the Worldwide Speakers Group, an agency that also represents personalities like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and ex-Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki, POLITICO reports.

“With his well-known candor and extensive experience, Sean is uniquely qualified to help audiences understand how the political environment will impact them now and in the future,” said a representative for the agency.

Spicer’s first opportunity will come on September 11th, at the annual conference of New York investment bank Rodman & Renshaw. Going forward, the Worldwide Speakers Group says that they will option their new client to “major trade association, corporation, university and public lecture series customers around the world,” which means that we can expect to see more of Spicer behind the paid speakers’ lectern — if not the podium of the White House Briefing Room — in the future.

The so-called “candor” that Spicer’s new agency touts as a virtue has, in the past, acted as more of a vice during his White House days. As press secretary, his hyperbolic claims that President Donald Trump’s inauguration was watched by more spectators than any other inauguration in history, and his reference to Adolf Hitler’s purported abstinence from using chemical weapons as a defense for US missile strikes into Syria, consistently landed him in hot water.

While it’s unclear what exactly Spicer may talk about on the speaking circuit, what is clear is that paid speeches are a lucrative business for many ex-politicos. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has earned up to $270,000 per speech, and banked a reported $9.2 million in speaking fees over the course of 13 months during his failed presidential run in 2007. Former President George W. Bush has earned $110,000 per speech, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell has earned up to $200,000 for his speaking services.

Perhaps the most famous paid speakers are former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, whose paid speeches became a hot-button issue during the 2016 Presidential campaign. The Clintons have earned an estimated $153 million in speaking fees since they left the White House, with their biggest paydays coming from two paid speeches that President Clinton delivered, each amounting to at least $700,000, for companies in Nigeria and Hong Kong.

By comparison, Spicer has declined to reveal how much he will be paid for his speeches, but POLITICO reports that “paid speeches… will be one of the main components of Spicer’s post-White House life,” according to several sources familiar with his plans.

