iStock

Recruiters, cooks and customer service managers saw salary spikes

It pays to be recruited into this job.

Recruiters saw their pay grow 7.4% from May 2016 – May 2017, according to a report released Wednesday by job site Glassdoor — making that the No. 1 job in terms of pay growth. The reason: “Having an eye for screening candidates and good judgement about who will or will not work for a position is becoming an increasingly valuable skill in a tight labor market,” says says Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist of Glassdoor.

That job is followed by customer service managers, who got raises of 7.1%, and restaurant cooks at 7%. “We’ve seen pay accelerate for many lower-paying positions, especially in retail. That’s in part due to a rising minimum wage in several large cities across the country, but also because we’re in a hot labor market with near record low unemployment. High demand is driving up wages for so many jobs today — whether you have a high school diploma or an MBA,” explains Chamberlain.

10 jobs with the biggest pay raises

1. Recruiter

Wage Growth: 7.4%

Median Base Pay: $51,216

2. Customer Service Manager

Wage Growth: 7.1%

Median Base Pay: $54,552

3. Restaurant Cook

Wage Growth: 7.0%

Median Base Pay: $29,097

4. Warehouse Associate

Wage Growth: 6.7%

Median Base Pay: $40,882

5. Bank Teller

Wage Growth: 6.1%

Median Base Pay: $28,744

6. Store Manager

Wage Growth: 4.9%

Median Base Pay: $48,848

7. Maintenance Worker

Wage Growth: 5.7%

Median Base Pay: $43,175

8. Cashier

Wage Growth: 4.6%

Median Base Pay: $27,492

9. Sales Representative

Wage Growth: 4.6%

Median Base Pay: $47,629

10. Registered Nurse

Wage Growth: 4.5%

Median Base Pay: $66,305

These major raises come at a time when U.S. wages are growing, up 2.1% year over year. “The U.S. continues to experience a slight softening in wage growth during the first half of the year. However, 2.1% is still decent growth and is higher than what we saw in 2015 and 2016. It remains above the rate of inflation, which indicates that on the whole, workers are getting ahead,” says Chamberlain.

On the flip side, some jobs are seeing wages decline. No. 1 on that list is design engineer, which is a manufacturing job — a field that has suffered in recent years. The next three jobs on the list are, surprisingly, in the tech field. Glassdoor notes that while wages in the majority of tech jobs are still going up year over year, a small minority did see pay declines. “For some, like java developer, it’s the nature of these tech jobs – traditionally, they’ve been used to build or launch websites, but now automation is taking over much of the process to keep and maintain a site once launched, so some of these jobs are being phased out in favor of more tech-y roles that foster greater engagement and acquisition.”

10 jobs where wages are growing the slowest

1. Design Engineer

Wage Growth: -2.7%

Median Base Pay: $69,337

2. Java Developer

Wage Growth: -1.9%

Median Base Pay: $71,359

3. Operations Analyst

Wage Growth: -1/1%

Median Base Pay: $52,589

4. Web Developer

Wage Growth: -0.2%

Median Base Pay: $63,355

5. Tax Manager

Wage Growth: -0.1%

Median Base Pay: $92,370

6. Communications Manager

Wage Growth: -0.1%

Median Base Pay: $66,550

7. Paralegal

Wage Growth: 0.4%

Median Base Pay: $47,498

8. Web Designer

Wage Growth: 0.5%

Median Base Pay: $48,934

9. Physical Therapist

Wage Growth: 0.6%

Median Base Pay: $73,946

10. Technician

Wage Growth: 0.8%

Median Base Pay: $44,700

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved