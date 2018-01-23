(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While Trader Joe’s isn’t America’s favorite grocery store — that title belongs to both Publix and Wegmans, according to a survey by Market Force of about 13,000 people — it does come in a close second. Indeed, Trader Joe’s got a 76% positive review when looking at value, checkout time, cashier courtesy, cleanliness, and more — while Publix and Wegmans scored a 77%.

But that doesn’t mean Trader Joe’s doesn’t have a rabidly loyal fan base. And some of the items sold at Trader Joe’s are positively beloved by its customers. Here’s what Trader Joe’s shoppers say are their favorite items in the store.

Favorite overall product: Mandarin Orange Chicken

This weeknight dinner staple is both easy to make and cheap: a 22-ounce package sells for just for $4.99. Runner-up products include the seasoning blend “Everything But The Bagel Seasoning,” the “Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups,” and a dessert-like spread called “Cookie Butter.”

Favorite bakery product: Almond Kringle

Trader Joe’s describes it as “a delicate pastry ring that’s layered with a rich, yet light-tasting almond paste” and then “sprinkled with sliced, toasted almonds, yielding a treat that’s lush and buttery and not overly sweet. Each 14-ounce pastry sells for about for $4.49-5.49. Runners up included the “Sliced French Brioche” and the “Chocolate Brooklyn Babka.”

Favorite beverage: Spiced Cider

The grocery chain has been selling fall-favorite Trader Joe’s Spiced Cider — an apple-based cider seeped with cinnamon, allspice and cloves — for more than 20 years. A 64-ounce bottle costs $2.99. Brewed ginger beer and wine (“all of it”) are other perennial favorites.

Favorite candy: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

That treat is followed by other top picks like dark chocolate-covered almonds and English toffee.

Favorite cheese: Unexpected Cheddar

Trader Joe’s like the classics, with its Unexpected Cheddar taking the top spot. Runner ups include Double Cream Brie, Cheddar Cheese With Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda and Pub Cheese.

Favorite coffee: Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Americans are seemingly sick of dropping $4-$5 for an iced coffee at their local coffee shop, instead picking Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate as their top pick for coffee at Trader Joe’s. Runner ups include French Roast, Wintry Blend, Pumpkin Spice and Organic Fair Trade Sumatra.

Favorite frozen appetizer: Spanakopita

This Greek classic tops the list, followed by Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Chicken Gyoza Potstickers and Vegetable Bird’s Nests.

Favorite snack: Peanut Butter Pretzels

That’s followed by Organic Corn Chip Dippers, Roasted Plantain Chips, Cornbread Crisps and World’s Puffiest White Cheddar.

