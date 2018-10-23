(iStock)

How 6 factors — including age, race and disability — compound the already deep gender pay gap. Plus, how we can fight it.

It doesn’t pay to be a woman in America.

Full-time working women in the United States — who still make just 80% of what men do — are paid an estimated $513 billion less than men every year, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit that advocates for women. And that hasn’t changed much in the 21st century: “The thing that disturbs me most is just how stagnant we are. [The pay gap] has barely budged a nickel in the past 20 years,” says Kim Churches, the CEO of AAUW. If pay change continues at the rate it’s been going since since 2001, women will not reach pay equity with men until 2106.

The pay gap has a big impact on women’s lives, contributing to women’s higher poverty levels and following women “throughout their time in the workforce, and even after they leave the workforce,” the report notes. Indeed, many employers use past pay to determine the salary they’ll give a new employee (as Moneyish previously reported, don’t answer questions about salary in an interview if you can help it). And because women are earning less than men, they typically earn less in Social Security and have less saved for retirement. Data shows that while nearly one in five men have upwards of $300,000 saved for in retirement, just 13% of women do, and men earn about $4,000 more per year in Social Security.

What’s more, the pay gap is far worse for some groups than others — including those with disabilities, moms, women of color, and older women. Here’s how these factors impact women’s pay.

Occupation: There is just one occupation (out of the 114 analyzed by the AAUW) in America where women are paid more than men: wholesale and retail buyers. This job entails buying merchandise for a company to resell and offers a median salary of roughly $53,000, according to government data. While it’s not entirely clear why this job is the only job that pays women more, one factor is likely that it’s a lower-paying occupation — which in general pay women and men more equally since with minimum wage laws there’s a floor to how low pay can go, explains Churches. Other professions that are near pay parity: food preparation and serving workers ($26 million, 99% pay ratio), writers and authors ($76 million, 98%), and pharmacists ($253 million, 98%).

But in some professions — many of which are in STEM fields — the pay gap is staggering. For example, financial managers make just 65% of what men in that profession make and physicians and surgeons. Higher paying fields, in general, have more of a gender pay gap, and some of this has to do with the subspecialties that women choose or are pushed towards. For example, female doctors may be encouraged to do pediatrics or family medicine, while male doctors may be more encouraged to take on higher paying specialties, she explains.

Age: The older a woman gets, the larger the pay gap, according to the AAUW study. So while women ages 20-24 make 90% of what men make, those 65 and up experience the largest of all the pay gaps at 77%. Churches says that some of this has to do with the fact that millennials and Gen Zers think gender equality and equal pay are very important and may be more apt to fight for it in their own salary negotiations and, as bosses, more apt to think about that when determining salary.

Gender pay gap increases as women age

Age 20-24 90% of what same-aged men make 25-34 88% 35-44 81% 45-54 78% 55-64 78% 65 and up 77%

Source: AAUW

Education: The more education you get, the larger the pay gap. While women who work full-time with less than a high school diploma and with a high school diploma earn 77% of what a man does, and those with some college or an associate’s degree earn 76%, women with a bachelor’s or higher earn just 74% of what a man does.

One factor contributing to this is the motherhood penalty, which which moms are paid less than childless women (in professional occupations, it can be particularly severe), says Churches. Another is occupational segregation. “Men and women tend to cluster into dramatically different majors in college, thus impacting their career paths and ultimately their pay potential,” explains Sarah Stoddard, a community expert for career site Glassdoor. “For example, we found men gravitated toward majors such as technology and engineering, which more often led to higher-paying jobs, while majors that often led to lower-paying roles in social sciences and liberal arts tended to be more female-dominated.”

Disability: While both men and women with disabilities — including those related to hearing, vision, cognitive issues and mobility — are paid less than those without, women are particularly penalized. Indeed, women with disabilities are paid 72% of what men with disabilities are, and less than half as much as an man without a disability, according to AAUW.

Among the reasons for this gap: lack of access to educational and employment opportunities and direct bias and discrimination, according to the report. What’s more, it is legal to pay people with a disability less than minimum wage if their disability impacts their ability to do the job. This could impact more than 150,000 workers with disabilities.

State: Where you live matters: Women in California (89% of a man’s earnings), the District of Columbia (89%) and New York (88%) have more pay parity than those in Louisiana (69%), Utah (71%), Indiana (73%) and Alabama (73%). Churches says that states that have and enforce stronger equal pay provisions tend to also have more equal pay. This map can help you see where your state stands.

Race: While Asian women make 89% of what white men do, and white women make 78% of what white men do, other races fare far worse. Factors impacting this include racism and job segregation (certain groups are clustered in lowering paying jobs), says Churches.

Women’s earnings as a percentage of white men’s earnings

Asian 89% White (non-Hispanic) 78% African American 62% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 62% American Indian or Alaska native 58% Hispanic 54%

Source: AAUW, data from 2017 American Community Survey

What you can do if you experience pay discrimination at work: One in four women say they’ve been paid less than a man doing the same job — but there are ways to fight it. First, know your state’s laws so you know what protections you have, says Churches; you can also call the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to learn your rights if you aren’t sure. AAUW also recommends you “record the discriminatory pay practices you believe are taking place. Keep copies of your salary records, pay stubs, and any other wage-related information.” If you feel like you may have a case, consult a lawyer who specializes in sex discrimination.

It’s also essential to negotiate your salary; here’s how to do this well.

