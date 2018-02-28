(Sam Morris/Getty Images)

A new survey seeks to understand the millennial woman’s beliefs and behaviors ahead of this year’s midterms

2018 has been branded the year of the woman — and millennial women could play a pivotal role.

Millennial women aged 18 to 34 care most about education (19%), jobs and the economy (17%), the environment (15%) and immigration and race issues (both 11%), according to a joint survey by Vanity Fair’s the Hive, theSkimm and SurveyMonkey to better understand the millennial woman’s beliefs and behaviors ahead of this year’s midterms.

Six in 10 millennial women strongly disapprove of President Trump’s job performance; another 18% somewhat disapprove. Twenty-eight percent believe things have gotten worse for women since a year ago, while 44% think they’ve remained roughly the same. More than half (52%) said Trump’s election had made them more likely to vote in future elections, and 20% said it had made them more likely to consider running for office.

They also appear to have an activist streak: 36% said they were more involved in politics or causes in their community than they were last year, with 52% of millennial women lining up behind Black Lives Matter, 50% behind LGBTQ issues and 48% behind feminism. Forty-three percent supported the #MeToo movement, launched amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men, and 25% supported the Time’s Up gender equality initiative.

As for engagement with this year’s Women’s March, 12% attended or marched in person, 23% posted opinions on social media and 3% volunteered to help with voter registration. Asked about the extent to which the Women’s Marches — both post-inaugural and in 2018 — had improved women’s standing in the U.S., 43% said “some” and 10% said “a lot.”

Whether these views translate to action, however, is anyone’s guess: 46% of millennial women said they were absolutely certain to vote in the 2018 midterms, compared to 64% of Americans overall, and 52% said they’d voted in the 2016 presidential election — more than 20% less than Americans overall. Just 67% of millennial women said they were registered to vote at their current address, the survey found, versus 82% of all Americans.

