CNBC’s most excitable personality shares his stress-relief regimen with Moneyish

Sometimes Jim Cramer gets mad.

There’s the frustration of not getting through to people, as showcased by the “Mad Money” host’s 2007 “They know nothing!” tirade on the Federal Reserve ignoring the specter of recession. (One YouTube clip of his legendary outburst has 2.2 million views.) There’s the feeling of knowing he could’ve done a better job. There’s the critics who accuse him of injecting politics into his stock market assessments. Then, of course, there’s the ever-magnetic cesspool of Twitter. “I keep going back to it and it keeps making me angry,” he tells Moneyish.

So what helps CNBC’s most excitable personality blow off steam from his 19-hour work days? It’s not watching his beloved Philadelphia Eagles (“They’re doing fabulously, but that just ups the ante for me”), meditation (he falls asleep instantly) or even venting on air (“I get worked up because I get worked up — it’s no act”).

It’s gardening.

Herb garden: high growth, low weed inflation. Model economy pic.twitter.com/eIC25JVzDw — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 28, 2016

Yes, gardening: “I know it sounds odd that I’m a gardener, but I just absolutely love to garden,” he says. “There’s no winner, there’s no loser, there’s no zero sum, everybody does great, people love my sauce. It’s fantastic.” Cramer speaks reverently of the raised, animal-proofed boxes at his Quogue, Long Island summer home, where he and his wife, Lisa Detwiler, retreat from springtime to September.

“The first box is all cherry tomatoes, because they’re really great for saucing,” he says. “The second box is half eggplant and half beefsteak tomatoes and Big Boy tomatoes. The third box is entirely plum tomatoes, because they’re really great for saucing. The fourth box is cucumbers and peppers.” Detwiler commands box no. 5 with crops like onions, garlic and lettuce; Cramer takes over with his potatoes once the lettuce goes bad.

Cramer rhapsodizes over the therapy of weeding, calling it “incredible salvation.” “I weed religiously. I get up between 7:30 and 8 on Saturday and on Sunday and do nothing but weed,” he says. “You think of nothing. There’s nothing that can come to your head other than getting the weed out … I think it’s amazing: For a guy like me who is so keyed up, I can sit there and focus on getting that weed out.”

Get out of my garden you loser!! pic.twitter.com/RgCw2In6DY — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) August 10, 2017

To fill the void when he can’t get out to Quogue, Cramer tackles other tiles on his “mosaic” of stress relief: 4 a.m. treadmill, freeweight and pulldown sessions with his personal trainer, falling asleep with a book (currently Glenn Frankel’s “High Noon” at his home in Summit, N.J. and Timothy Snyder’s “Bloodlands” at his Brooklyn pad), and helping out at Bar San Miguel, his Carroll Gardens Mexican joint.

Cramer will admit he’s still “not great” on the decompression front. “And by this point, given I’m (almost) 63, I should’ve come up with something better,” he says. “I know this sounds silly, but it’s a lot of work to try to calm down. A lot of work for me to do that.”

But at the end of the day, the guy just wants to weed. “It’s just heaven,” he says. “It’s heaven to get those weeds out.”

