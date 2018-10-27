Helping a colleague without being asked could cause more harm than good at work, a new study suggests, and tips on being a team player without hurting your career

Stay in your own lane.

Offering to help out your co-workers when they don’t ask for it can do more harm than good, slowing down your own success and theirs, according to a Michigan State University study.

Management professor Russell Johnson surveyed 54 employees between the ages of 21 and 60 who worked full-time in various industries including: government, health care, education and manufacturing. And over a 10 day period, he watched how employees asked or received help at work and if they thank the person who lended a hand.

He identified two different ways people helped others at work: by being proactive, meaning you’re voluntarily helping a colleague without being asked, or reactive, meaning a co-worker seeks out your help and you respond.

Johnson found that people who got help when they didn’t ask for it started to resent the colleague who was trying to offer unwanted advice because it made them feel incompetent and undermined.

“On the recipient side, if people are constantly coming up to me at work and asking if I want their help, it could have an impact on my esteem and become frustrating. I’m not going to feel inclined to thank the person who tried to help me because I didn’t ask for it,” Johnson said in the study. “As for the person receiving the unrequested help, they begin to question their own competency and feel a threat to their workplace autonomy.”

Meanwhile, the person helping felt their colleagues were being unappreciative when they offered proactive advice that was met with little to know gratitude in the end. On the other hand, however, when people recieved the help they asked for, they were much more receptive of it.

Of course, helping out a colleague in need can be essential for the success of a project — even if they don’t ask for the help — and many struggling employees who are too afraid to ask for help. However, how you offer assistance is key.

“There is the right kind of help and the wrong kind of help,” career coach Kathy Caprino tells Moneyish. “The right kind of help would be to sit with someone and say ‘let me hear how you’re processing through this.’ If you’re trolling around for who you can help it’s almost more about you,” she adds.

And you want to leave the person you’ve helped feeling more able to tackle their duties. “If the helper leaves you feeling empowered and if the help allows you to progress forward, then it’s a good match. If you feel demeaned or misunderstood or challenged in negative ways, then it’s time to change your helper,” she says.

Here are tips on how to be a team player without overstepping

Make it known that you’re here to help. If you really want to be a workplace mentor, let it be known that you’re there to help if anyone needs it rather than swooping in on someone else’s problems.

“The help and the support of colleagues in internships and jobs is the difference between success and failure,” Caprino says. “Let your teammates know I’m here to help if anyone wants someone as a sounding board.”

Show support. There are colleagues who really do need help, but are too afraid to say so. If there’s a task you know you can assist with, and it won’t derail your work day, offer guidance.

“A lot of people who need help will never ask for it, and that’s why some people are fired,” notes Caprino. “If you see someone floundering, say, ‘Hey, I’ve done that task before, if you’d like any help or want to talk through it, I’m here.’” Open the door that they can come and get a little support, but don’t swoop in and say, ‘I see you’re struggling, let me help fix it for you.’ That’s going to exacerbate their feelings of incompetence.”



Don’t hijack the project. Ask “what is the key issue you have? And let’s focus on that,” Caprino suggests, advising not to do the work for someone else, but talk through what the problems are like a coach, and offer suggestions on how to tackle them. “Just like you should let your teen kids do their laundry, you should let your teammates do the work they were assigned to do.”



Know when to stand down. If you’re not a manager or supervisor, it’s not your job to solve problems in the workplace that are beyond your control.

“You see it in parenting, you see it on supervising and you see it on teams; the person who swoops in and does more than they should. In any system doing more than you should actually cripples the other person. It takes away their ability to see themselves as strong and capable and empowering,” says Caprino adding that it’s also a boundary issue. “You’re going to be working two hours a day on work that isn’t your work. Stop doing the work that’s not yours to do.”

