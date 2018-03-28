Asos joins brands like Gap, Sephora, L’Oreal and Ikea bringing augmented reality into shopping

See how one style fits all.

British online fashion and retail store Asos announced on Tuesday that it will start showing the same clothing pieces on models of different sizes on its website using augmented reality, which will help shoppers see how things fit on a variety of figures.

So instead of seeing one dress or crop top on a model that’s a size two, people can see the same exact look on another woman who might be a size eight or 10 to help customers get a clearer picture of how they’ll look in the outfit. There are only a few clothing items that use the virtual feature so far, like this deep-V floral print smock dress, but Asos is planning to roll out more via its mobile app in the coming weeks.

It’s the latest inclusivity effort for the brand, which has also featured models with acne scars and stretch marks modeling swimsuits in previous years.

Augmented reality has become a regular fixture in cars for navigation systems to help drivers with directors and see obstacles ahead when parking, and in video games like Pokemon Go that make pocket monsters “appear” in the real world. But more recently the role of AR has begun transforming the retail, beauty and fashion industries, as well.

Ikea partnered with Apple’s ARkit so that shoppers could virtually arrange furniture in a living room on the smartphone app to get a feel for what it would look like in real life. Fashion wise, Gap has integrated AR in its mobile app to let users try on clothes virtually, and L’Oreal launched a Makeup Genius app that lets consumers see how beauty products like eyeshadows, foundations and lipsticks will look on their skin tones via smartphone. Sephora, Rimmel and Charlotte Tilbury brands have also launched similar AR features.

Customers are adapting positively to the new technology. A study by Interactions Consumer Experience Marketing found that 34% of users say they would use AR while shopping, and 61% say they would prefer to shop at stores that offer AR. What’s more, the augmented reality market was valued at around $3.33 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach approximately $133.78 billion in 2021, according to a report by Zion Market Research firm.

