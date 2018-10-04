(Byoot)

The suit will begin shipping in January

Peeing at the pool is about to get a lot easier.

The LeClaire, IA-based Byoot Company has created a one-piece bathing suit with a removable bottom — so you can go to the bathroom without having to remove your entire suit.

“One small step stands in between complete, classy coverage and bathroom-break access – simply unbutton the sides and get straight down to business! Two buttons on each side of the hip region allow us ladies to cleanly lift up the section of swimsuit covering our unmentionable area, and get it out of our way to use the lady’s room,” the company writes on its website.

The bathing suits retail for between $99 and $109 and currently come in three solid colors (black, red and navy), as well as three patterns (vintage floral, nautical and pink stripe). The suits will begin shipping in January.

Of course, you could just wear a bikini if you’re truly worried about struggling to pee in a traditional one-piece, but many women don’t feel comfortable doing that. A survey from Shape magazine found that one in five women say they only wear one pieces.

Plus, one pieces are on-trend in the roughly $20-billion global swimwear market. Data from retail analytics site Edited shows that sales of one-pieces grew 9% from 2016 to 2017, even as bikini sales fell slightly. “Go grab yourself a one-piece. This item which was red hot last year,” the site concludes — adding that modest swimwear will be hot in the future too.

