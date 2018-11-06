Fundamentals: How the founders of Pop & Bottle started an organic latte business — with products in more than 1,000 stores — from the ground up

This latte company started organically.

Jash Mehta and her business partner Blair Fletcher brewed up Pop & Bottle — a plant-based bottled latte company that shuns sugar, dairy and unwanted pesticides and preservatives — to give drinkers more energy minus the crash you get from regular coffee.

“We absolutely love coffee [and coffee-based drinks] as our daily ritual. We were drinking it everyday like so many other people, but over time we realized that it wasn’t doing wonders for our health,” Mehta told Moneyish. “All the added sugars were causing energy highs and lows. For something that we were consuming so regularly, we really wanted to create a better product and something that we felt really good about having everyday.”

Mehta, who worked in finance and economics, and Fletcher, who had a background in fashion and design, had no experience in the food and drink space. When the duo moved to San Francisco from London, they became passionate about clean eating, shopping at farmers markets and compiling plant-based recipes. In 2015, they began making coffee concoctions in their kitchens with ingredients like almond milk, dates and organic coffee.

“We brought together 20 of our closest friends for a tasting and asked for feedback on favorite flavors. We started in that gritty way. Each step gave us more confidence that we had something and people wanted it,” Mehta recalled.

After getting positive feedback from friends looking for a healthier alternative to coffee, Mehta said she and Fletcher combined their savings of a little under $20,000 to get the business off the ground. They used the cash to fund hourly rates in a commercial kitchen, ingredients, packaging and to build a website. Pop & Bottle launched with three different flavors: cacao, vanilla bean and classic coffee. Each have 120 mg of coffee, and contain between 130 and 150 calories per 11-ounce bottle. The duo would cold call health food and grocery stores to pitch the product, and hand deliver it in stores.

“We put our money where our mouth is,” said Mehta. “We were really scrappy. That’s the amount that got us a registered business and got on grocery stores.”

They secured accounts at 20 independent stores, including health-conscious local businesses around Calif. They started off small, selling about 50 bottles per week for between $5 to $6 per bottle, and put all the profits they made back into the business. Their initial goal was seeing if their product resonated with consumers. After analyzing market research, they determined that women were their target demographic.

“The No. 1 way women prefer their coffee is as a latte, while men drink black coffee,” Mehta noted, adding: “The No. 1 reasons why women drink a coffee or a latte is for an indulgence, a ritual, where as for men it’s for pure caffeine functionality.”

With that in mind, Mehta and Fletcher developed more elaborate flavors like matcha, and a non-caffeine containing turmeric latte with anti-inflammatory effects.

With the success of their first launch, they began collecting capital from friends and family. The Pop & Bottle team would not disclose how much funding they raised, however, investment and funding site Crunchbase reports that it raised $200,000 in 2016, and another $2 million in August this year from CircleUp, a financial technology company based in San Francisco that focuses on consumer goods startups, Torch Capital, an early stage consumer-focused venture capital firm based in New York and from investor and entrepreneur Anjula Acharia.

“We sought the advice of other founders, advisors, and industry experts. We were entering a brand new industry and we had a lot to learn,” Mehta admitted. “By the time we were ready to raise some financing, we had developed a network that we could lean on to help us navigate the investment process,” she said, adding that partners like CircleUp helped them grow.

The Pop & Bottle team was eventually able grow to a larger commercial kitchen and hire a production manager who worked in the beverage industry and understood how to scale and manage a team and the equipment.

Dairy alternatives like almond milk, coconut milk and oat milk are becoming household staples.

According to Mintel, non-dairy milk sales in the United States have increased 61% since 2012, reaching over $2.1 billion in 2017. Organic milk sales fell 2.5% in 2017, slightly less than traditional white milk that fell 4.5%. And all dairy milk sales, are expected to decline until 2020 to $15.9 billion, an 11% drop since 2015, according to market research from Mintel. And big java chains are following the trend. Starbucks has recently started offering plant-based drinks like its Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies, coffee with almond milk, dark chocolate-banana and vanilla honey banana.

The bottled coffee space is a caffeinated one. Last year, McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts ramped up their portfolios with ready-to-drink bottled coffee products like Mickey D’s McCafe line. Nestle purchased a $425 million stake in hipster coffee shop brand Blue Bottle last year. And Bulletproof, the butter coffee concoction said to burn fat, released a new line of ready-to-drink cold brews. Indeed, the market for ready-to-drink coffee and tea is percolating. The industry is slated to hit $116.13 billion by 2024, according to Grand View Research, Inc. So it’s no wonder why investors are eager to back companies like Pop & Bottle.

“Americans are increasingly obsessed with health, and rightly so. But Americans are also incredibly busy, so while they want to eat and drink healthy products, the convenience factor is essential,” Acharia told Moneyish. “Pop & Bottle capitalizes on both of these trends – health and convenience – as well as one more important trend: Americans’ love affair with coffee. Pop & Bottle lets them replace their dirty coffee habit with a drink that’s healthy, clean, convenient and – most importantly – really delicious,” she added.

Pop & Bottle is now available in 1,000 stores including select Whole Foods and Target stores across the country and on Amazon. Mehta says the company has seen double digit growth since they launched.

