He’s got dad bod in the bag.

For the fit guys sick of feeling pressured to live up to the schlubby body standards set by Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck, this London designer has finally made a beer belly that you can just buckle on when you want – without having to put on extra weight.

The DadBag is the father of all fanny packs, made to resemble a rounded paunch covered in body hair that’s big enough to tote your smartphone or your beer.

“When the dad bod became fashionable, I was jealous because I wanted one,” mastermind Albert Pukies admitted to Moneyish. “There’s something quite cool about it – but I don’t want to go through all of the work of putting on weight to get one.”

So he crafted a neoprene prototype – the Allen – based on a friend of his; albeit, with less hair. “His belly was much too hairy, so I had to go for more moderate hairiness,” he explained.

The initial test run and photo shoot around London got mixed reactions. “From a distance, people were like, ‘Why does this guy have his gut out?’” said Pukies. “But once they got a look at him wearing it close up, they found it quite funny.”

But the web has been loving the pix on Pukies’ website, which shows a skinny man modeling the strap-on spare tire as he slouches in a car, pulls a can of Red Stripe out of his mock stomach (talk about a beer belly!) and sprawls on the grass to flaunt his flabby abs.

“It is a pretty silly product, and I didn’t plan to make more of them at first,” said Pukies. But now he’s trying to figure out how to meet the demand while his novelty product is still hot. Pukies is looking for production partners so he can start mass-marketing his DadBag, which he plans to sell for $20 to $30 a pop by Christmas.

He’s also drawn plans to offer his DadBag in a range of six sizes and skin colors, including the smooth and sunburned “Wolfgang,” the darker-skinned “Derek,” the super-sized “Magnus” that shows folds of fat, and the “Sherman” – which is so hairy, it looks like a sweater.

“I got the ideas for those after Googling dad bods, but they’re not real people,” he said. “I would love to do celebrity versions, too.”

So who’s got the ideal dad bod? DiCaprio, of course.

“I would love to do a Leonardo DiCaprio, just a round belly, not too hairy, that looks really cool,” he said.

