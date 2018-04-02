Howard University students are singing Rihanna’s ‘B–tch Better Have My Money’ following an alleged financial aid scandal

Rihanna is singing the praises of Howard University students who used her hit song “B–tch Better Have My Money” to protest an alleged financial aid scandal at their school.

Students belted out Rihanna’s payback anthem while petitioning outside of the university administration building after employees were accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of grant money, according to The Washington Post. Six employees were fired for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties” after an anonymous blog post tipped school officials off that financial aid money was being misappropriated.

Howard students found out employees stole over $1M in financial aid so they took over their Administration building and started singing ‘Bitch Better Have My Money.” pic.twitter.com/760u3TFZwc — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2018

The Grammy award-winning songstress tweeted the now viral video of students shouting out her lyrics, such as, “Pay me what you owe me, don’t act like you forgot.” She captioned the tweet – which was retweeted more than 100,000 times – with flexing muscle and praise hands emojis.

The university investigation found that between 2007 and 2016, some employees who received tuition benefits to cover the cost of taking classes were also getting university grants. The double dipping into the funds exceeded the actual cost of attendance, further suggesting that workers appeared to be embezzling. Howard University president Wayne Frederick confirmed in a statement posted on the school’s website that six employees were let go as a result.

“We don’t have a final amount but we are working with our outside experts to ensure every dollar is accounted for and the university will exercise all of our options to recoup the funds,” Howard spokeswoman Alonda Thomas said in an email to The Washington Post.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved