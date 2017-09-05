(Leon Neal)

Charging for love seems to be paying off

Swipe right if this news doesn’t come as a surprise to you.

As of Tuesday, Tinder is currently the highest-grossing app on the App Store amongst consumers in the US market. It has beaten out rivals including Pandora, Netflix, and Candy Crush to claim the chart’s top spot.

The dating app, which is part of Match Group (owners of Match.com), was recently valued at $3 billion, and commands an estimated legion of 50 million users.

Tinder’s surge to the top comes after the introduction of a new feature called “Tinder Gold” last week. For $4.99 per month, the new add-on allows users to discover who has “liked” their profiles before liking them back. In the past, the app only revealed users’ identities to one another once they had independently matched with each other.

In rolling out Tinder Gold, app executives said this:

“We know you. You live in a world where every moment counts… That’s why we created Tinder Gold, a members-only service, offering our most exclusive features: Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month, and more profile controls — as well as our new Likes You feature, so that you can see who likes you before you swipe. Think of it as your personal Swipe Right concierge — available 24/7 — bringing all of your pending matches to you.”

The option to subscribe for a Tinder Gold membership comes on top of the app’s longstanding “Tinder Plus” upgrade, which ranges in price from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. Tinder Plus enables users to like an unlimited number of profiles in a 12-hour period, whereas standard, free Tinder access comes with a cap — reportedly, 100 likes before you hit your limit.

See also: “Why 340,000 new lonely hearts are now paying for Tinder”

Another benefit of Tinder Plus is “Passport” — a feature that enables users to adjust their geographical location to anticipate for future travel. The tool is primarily designed for those seeking to line up dates before arriving in a new city, and is included in the ultra-premium Tinder Gold level of membership, as well.

Passport “is worth every penny if you travel a lot,” Erika Ettin, an online dating coach who holds an MBA, previously told Moneyish.

“[Tinder is] a household word and once you build up that much credibility, people are willing to put money in,” Ettin added — which may help explain why so many users are pouncing on the monthly upgrades, in spite of their associated fees.

As of Tuesday afternoon, these were the 10 highest-grossing apps in the Apple App Store:

1. Tinder

2. Pandora

3. Netflix

4. Candy Crush Saga

5. YouTube

6. Clash Royale

7. HBO NOW

8. Candy Crush Soda Saga

9. Golf Clash

10. Clash of Clans

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved