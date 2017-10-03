Tom Petty song and album sales have climbed since he passed away on Oct. 2. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The music icon died of a cardiac arrest Monday.

This heartbreaker is a chart maker.

The day after music icon Tom Petty died of a cardiac arrest at 66, his greatest hits topped the iTunes and Amazon music charts on Tuesday as fans honored his legacy by replaying his extensive catalog.

The prolific performer sold more than 80 million records worldwide over four decades, releasing 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, as well as three solo albums.

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Greatest Hits” collection was the top-selling album on iTunes on Tuesday morning, one of 14 of the rock legend’s records to place in iTunes’ top 100 albums, including “Wildflowers” and “Anthology: Through” in the fourth and fifth slots. His 1990 hit “Free Fallin’” hit No. 6 on the iTunes songs chart, with “Mary Jane’s Last,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “You Don’t Know How” also making the top 20 songs.

The “Greatest Hits” collection was also number one on both Amazon’s CD & vinyl best sellers list and its paid digital albums list on Tuesday morning. Seven Petty albums, including “Wildflowers,” “Damn the Torpedoes!” and “Into the Great Wide Open” made the top 20 Amazon best selling albums list, and his single “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” made Amazon’s best-selling songs chart at No. 18.

Neither Apple nor Amazon responded to request for comment by press time.

Billboard won’t have this week’s charts available until early next week, after it tallies this week’s streaming, radio airplay and purchasing data, but the love that listeners are showing already on Amazon and iTunes suggests that Petty will feature prominently on Billboard, as well.

Pandora told Moneyish that Petty’s tracks recently hit more than 2 billion spins on the streaming music service, and Pandora has compiled a “Remembering Tom Petty” playlist.

Music sales spiking in the wake of an artist’s death are a common refrain. When Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died in July, the rap metal band’s U.S. music sales jumped 5,332% over 24 hours. “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer Glen Campbell’s music sales also soared 5,429% following his death in August.

And Prince sold nearly 3.5 million albums and songs in the days after his April 2016 death, according to Billboard. King of Pop Michael Jackson sold 422,000 albums and 2.8 million individual song downloads the week that he passed in 2009.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved