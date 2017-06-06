Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her actor husband. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)

Meet the baby Clooneys.

Actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney have welcomed two new tiny members into their family. The couple announced today that the attorney had safely delivered twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the “Up in the Air” star said in a statement.

They’re not the only mega stars expecting two bundles of joy: Beyoncé Knowles announced on Instagram earlier this year that she and rap mogul husband Jay-Z were about to welcome twins into their family. The infants will join Blue Ivy Carter, the couple’s five year old daughter, who starred in a Sandro Botticelli-inspired photoshoot with her visibly pregnant mom.

Good thing these couples are loaded: According to a 2013 study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, having twins isn’t just double the trouble. The medical costs of conceiving twins is $105,000, or quintuple that of single births (Having triplets is 20 times as expensive.)

Of course, George and Amal and Beyoncé and Jay-Z will likely pay way more than $105,000. Knowles gave birth to Blue Ivy in a ritzy section of New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital, where $17,000 per night rooms are reportedly equipped with plush robes and multiple plasma screens.

While the costs of buying baby formula and diapers simply double, it’s the medical bills that mount exponentially. That’s because of the risks of delivering multiple babies. According to the researchers behind the journal article, mothers and their multiple pregnancy infants suffer from higher mortality rates — although the absolute number of maternity-related deaths in the U.S. is still low. They also tend to require extended stays in hospital, are more susceptible to illness and caesarean sections are used more often.

Aside from health care, having multiple babies at once also eliminates the possibility of using hand-me-downs. However, in Beyoncé’s case, if the twins follow in the footsteps of Blue Ivy—who has appeared in music videos and walked red carpets—fashion designers will be flocking to dress them in branded baby bibs. They’ll have a running head start: Beyoncé’s post disclosing her pregnancy has swiftly become the most liked photo on Instagram.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Americans across the board are having more multiple conceptions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, twin birth rates spiked to 33.9 per 1,000 births in 2014, up more than 75% from 1980. That’s partly due to older mothers: those 35 and above are more likely to have twins. Doctors say this is because of growing use of fertility treatments.

