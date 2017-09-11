(iStock)

You may soon be able to craft an entire Tweetstorm in one post

The Tweeter-in-chief, and many others, will probably like this feature.

Twitter has developed the ability to compose a Tweetstorm, or a thread of Twitter posts about one subject, and send it out with one smartphone screen tap. The feature, which is described as currently hidden and not being actively publicly tested, was first discovered on the social media platform’s Android app by developer Devesh Logendran.

The San Francisco-based microblogging service is famous for restricting users to 140-character posts at a time. That can be a challenge for those writing in English or other alphabetic languages and seeking to express complex or longer thoughts. Per screenshots revealed on—what else?—Twitter, it appears that users may be able to write out an entire screed as a draft. This is then broken down automatically into 140-character chunks, all of which are sent out simultaneously via a “Tweet All” button. It appears that an identifier, for instance labelling the first tweet out of 20, is automatically appended to the end of each post.

WOAH! Twitter has a hidden tweet storm feature! h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/QpDLhKnAZZ — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 10, 2017

The social network has previously made moves to allow users to better utilize the provided 140 characters. This past spring, it announced that when you respond to someone’s post on Twitter, their username won’t count toward the word limit.

If Twitter eventually implements this Tweetstorm feature, it will be a significant improvement on the current situation, which requires users to manually reply to their previous post in order to create a thread. The most liked tweet of all time, sent by former President Barack Obama in response to white supremacist riots in Charlottesville last month, was the lead post in such a thread. Obama’s third tweet in the same chain is also the ninth most-liked post on Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Although President Donald Trump is a big fan of Twitter (and prone to Tweetstorms himself), Twitter’s growth has largely stalled. Per Statista, it had 328 million monthly active users as of the second quarter of this year, the same as the prior quarter and up around 5% from the 313 million active Tweeters in the corresponding period of 2016.

The social media platform also saw American users dip to 68 million from 70 million in the first quarter of this year. Twitter currently has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, almost half of the $24 billion it was valued at after the first day of its initial public offering in 2013.

