(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Ad commitments helped Twitter greenlight its live video ventures, according to a report

It’s full stream ahead.

Twitter has nabbed ad commitments for all 16 of the live streaming content deals it touted to investors in May, an insider told Recode. The content will focus on news, sports and entertainment and come from sources like Bloomberg, BuzzFeed News, the WNBA and Major League Baseball, Live Nation and Viacom. Production wouldn’t have gone forward without advertiser dollars, the tech site reported.

The ad commitments’ dollar amounts remained unclear, but BuzzFeed News’ morning show, “AM to DM,” wrangled ad packages ranging between $250,000 and $500,000, AdAge reported. The show, which debuted Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., featured an interview with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and bills itself as a look at “all the news too lit for print.”

“We are very encouraged by the excitement we are seeing for premium live video content from viewers on Twitter, and advertisers are following suit,” Matt Derella, Twitter’s VP of Global Client Solutions, told Moneyish in a statement. “Many of the shows we announced at NewFronts have already aired on Twitter, along with other premium content with top partners and brands. We look forward to sharing more as other shows debut.”

Twitter is the latest spot to watch original streaming video content https://t.co/8tMfwgD1s8 — Moneyish (@Moneyish) September 25, 2017

The platform announced in early May at its Digital Content NewFronts “new exclusive original live programming, live games and events, live syndications, extensions of existing live deals, and new always-on live streaming content” across news, entertainment and sports.

“This presents new opportunities for brands to reach passionate and engaged audiences by sponsoring premium video content at scale,” Derella wrote in a blog post at the time.

Twitter — even with its 2015 acquisition of live-streaming platform Periscope — is up against challengers like Amazon, which earlier this year won NFL streaming rights, and Facebook, which signed deals with Major League Soccer and Univision.

The dominance of live video, meanwhile, only seems to be growing: Live internet video will make up 13% of video traffic, and live video is expected to grow 15-fold by 2021, according to the latest Cisco Visual Networking Index. Mobile data traffic — key for Twitter — is expected to increase sevenfold.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved