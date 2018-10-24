Eating ugly foods will help save millions on groceries thanks to these companies selling unattractive fruits and veggies

Eating ugly food is a beautiful thing.

Imperfect — a San Francisco-based company that fights food waste by selling unattractive fruits and veggies like crooked carrots, curvy cucumbers, bulging beets and undersized apples — is expanding to the East Coast, a step closer to its goal of serving nationwide, the company announced on Wednesday.

“There is so much food that senselessly goes to waste, we want Imperfect to be a vehicle to capture all of that good product and get it to people so they can save money on their groceries every week,” co-founder and CEO Ben Simon told Moneyish.

In an age of food porn and restaurants that are specifically designed with Instagram in mind, Imperfect does the opposite by sourcing unpretty produce directly from farmers who would have otherwise had to have thrown it away due to supermarkets’ strict aesthetic standards. Imperfect delivers “ugly” fruits and veggies straight to consumers for up to 30% less than they would have paid at the grocery store.

Imperfect operates as a subscription service. Customers enter their zip code to see if Imperfect is available in their neighborhood. Then they select a size box: a small is up to nine pounds fruits and veggies for between $11 to $13; an extra large, in comparison, serves up to 10 people with 25 pounds of produce at around $27. Then you can choose the delivery frequency, like every week or every other week. Customers can either choose the produce they get in the box, or be surprised with a mixed bag.

“For farmers, this is basically revenue that they otherwise wouldn’t have had,” Simon noted. “This produce would have gone to a landfill, rotted on the farm, or it would have been sold to animal feed, so otherwise, a massive loss on the cost of producing that produce,” he continued, explaining that his company pays farmers about 50% of what they would normally sell their No. 1 product for.

It’s worth noting that an outstanding 20 billion pounds of produce is lost on farms each year, and 63 million tons of food is wasted, according to a report by the National Resource Defense Council and non-profit ReFED. The financial cost of food waste amounts to a whopping $218 billion, according to the same report . What’s more, the average American family spends around $2,200 per household on wasted food each year, according to a study by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

Since Imperfect launched in 2015, it has expanded across cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, Seattle and Austin and has partnered with 150 farms across the country. Now, thanks to a substantial investment from NBA star Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, Imperfect is able to keep growing on the East Coast creating hundreds of new full-time jobs in their newest markets in Baltimore and in the suburbs of Washington D.C, where the company plans to expand in 2019.

“We started off as this produce box you can customize and over time we want to grow to be more of a grocery store. There is so much other product senselessly going to waste, we want Imperfect to be a vehicle to capture all of that good product and get it to people so they can save money on their groceries every week,” said Simon.

Foodies are already posting unfiltered photos on instagram of their ugly fruits and veggies — from wonky sweet potatoes and a 2.5-pound beet to a vegetable lasagna made with Imperfect produce — using the hashtag #EatUgly.

Like Simon and the Imperfect team, other environmentalists are doing their part of stop food waste and create jobs in the process. Food Shift, a California-based organization, is focused on eliminating food waste by creating jobs for people who are formerly homeless to help recover and redistribute excess food to those in need. They partner with different produce markets that have an abundance of extra food at the end of the day and send it to local food banks.

The food waste movement has long been championed by celebrity chefs, like the late Anthony Bourdain, who produced the 2017 documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste.” It educated people on ways to buy, cook, recycle and consume food better by teaming up with like-minded chefs like Dan Barber and Massimo Bottura.

“Use everything. Cook like an Italian grandmother. Make the most of every scrap even if it’s tough or bone. If it’s chicken, turn it into stock for soup to make the most of things. It’s responsible and it’s fun,” Bourdain told Moneyish last October at the time the documentary came out.

SEE ALSO: Anthony Bourdain tells Moneyish why you need to stop wasting food

Like Bourdain, Barber is known for cooking with ugly, but delicious, produce. His WastED pop-up in London reportedly served up 600 pounds of oversized or deformed vegetables.

Simon’s goal is to open up a grocery store selling ugly, edible fruits and veggies along with near expired foods at a cheaper cost.

“We’re hoping to elevate our brand to the mainstream,” Simon said. “We started off as this niche of ‘what a cute little thing you guys are doing over in Oakland and Berkley delivering your produce boxes that would have gone to waste.’ We’re saying ‘hey, we’re here, and we want to keep growing.’”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved