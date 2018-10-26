Rent the Runway teamed up with WeWork to make shopping for work clothes a whole lot easier

Work, but make it fashion.

Clothing subscription service Rent the Runway teamed up with shared office space company WeWork this month to put clothing drop-off boxes in 15 locations across the U.S. The goal: to help customers more conveniently return and reorder new threads.

The in-office return process makes things much more efficient since Rent the Runway shoppers typically must return items they’ve worn in a box by mail, which prolongs the process of getting new clothes. The drop-off locations will be available in cities like San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and more. Rent the Runway is also working to showcase pop-up closets at WeWork offices for customers and public walk-ins to shop for high-end work clothes at a fraction of the price.

“We have to get dressed every day and 90% of our subscribers work, so that means their primary use for getting dressed is going to work five days a week,” Rent the Runway COO Maureen Sullivan told Moneyish of why the brand decided to implement the drop off boxes in more convenient locations.

When Rent the Runway launched online in 2009, users were primarily ordering dresses, gowns and accessories for black-tie affairs like weddings and rehearsal dinners, Sullivan noted. But this fall, RTR increased its work clothing stock by 250%, with around 500 high-end designers like Derek Lam, Marni, A.L.C. and Iro, as consumers have expressed a need for stylish workwear on demand. Fashionistas can subscribe to a number of different plans, including an unlimited one for a trial month of $99 which lets users rent out four different styles at a time and swap them for more as needed. After that it’s $159 per month. So in theory, you never have to repeat an outfit at work again, or waste time mulling through your closet when you have (gasp) nothing to wear.

Online subscription services for clothing rentals and accessories are on the rise, especially among millennial consumers. Indeed, the online clothing rental market was valued at more than $1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,856 million globally by 2023, Allied Market Research found. Other clothing rental companies following the RTR model include Le Tote, which specializes specifically in renting clothing for everyday wear with monthly memberships starting at $69 a month. Le Tote lets shoppers keep the pieces they love for up to 50% off, and they also have a maternity subscription plan for $79 a month. And Stitch Fix pairs customers with a personal stylist who picks out items depending on the shopper’s budget and lets you decide what you want to keep and return the rest.

“It saves some time,” Sullivan said. “For all of us who are busy and working, time is our most precious asset.”

The average woman spends 17 minutes picking out what to wear; that totals to four full days every year, while men spend up to 13 minutes going through wardrobe options, a poll by UK retailers Marks & Spencer found. And a survey found that nearly half of women respondents (49%) reported feeling self-conscious about repeating outfits at work.

Renting can be cheaper than buying — if you’re smart about it. The average person aged 25 to 34 spends $161 a month on clothing; and adults aged 35 to 44 splurge $209 per month.

Sullivan suggests renting statement pieces that you normally wouldn’t feel inclined to buy at the store — like a spotted bright red midi skirt by Derek Lam that would normally retail for $1,150 or a silver sequins ball gown by Badgley Mischka that retails for $620 if you have a more formal event. It’s more bang for your buck, rather than paying money to rent a plain old basic you can buy as a staple in your closet, she says.

Having pop up drop boxes is an ideal way for Rent the Runway to have a more of a presence beyond its web footprint, Sullivan explained, without fully committing to more retail storefronts. The company currently has only five locations in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

