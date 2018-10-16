(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The comedian told Dax Shepard about how women in the U.S. ‘live in constant fear of violence.’

The star of “I Feel Pretty” says she feels bad for “hot” women — and wouldn’t want to be “an ounce more attractive.”

After all, Amy Schumer said on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, “being a woman sucks.” “It’s very difficult. And something else that we’ve all realized is that we are sexualized all the time, even when it seems crazy,” the 37-year-old comic said. “So I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can’t handle it. You can’t have a conversation. Everything’s gonna skew sexual and you’re gonna be treated differently. And honestly, I actually feel really bad for them.”

“But then there’s also women who feel so unattractive that they’re just invisible … so it just sucks anyway,” Schumer said. She added that she “would not change a f—ing thing” about her own appearance.

Schumer also highlighted the scope of America’s sexual violence crisis. One in six women in the U.S. has been the victim of rape or attempted rape, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, while national statistics have shown that one in three women experienced some type of contact sexual violence in their lifetime.

The #MeToo reckoning has toppled scores of powerful figures in the entertainment industry and beyond. Some of these men — like disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein — stand accused of sexual harassment or assault by dozens of women.

“We’re not even like, ‘Is this going to happen?’ We’re just like, ‘When?’” Schumer said. “Women, we run home at night … We live in constant fear of violence, honestly. And just the feeling that we have all day, walking past a guy sitting alone on a bench. You’re just bracing yourself. And I think that’s something men don’t really understand.”

Schumer, who opened up earlier this year about being raped as a teenager, has been a prominent voice in the conversation about sexual assault. She was among several people detained in Washington, D.C. earlier this month while protesting the appointment of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was later confirmed by the Senate despite allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. She will also reportedly appear in an upcoming documentary about sexual assault.

