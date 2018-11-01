Parents welcoming baby No. 3 can get free farmland in Italy. (monkeybusinessimages/iStock)

As fertility rates drop, some countries are offering reproductive perks.

Italy has landed on one way to bump up its birth rate.

The populist government is considering a children-for-land incentive, or rewarding parents who have a third child with free farmland. The surprising incentive was added to the European country’s latest draft budget, and intends to give pieces of state-held agricultural land for 20 years to parents who have a third kid between 2019 and 2021. These families could also apply for zero-interest loans for up to 200,000 Euros (almost $230,000) if they buy their first home near their new land.

“They say that Italians have few children and that something is needed to turn the trend around,” Gian Marco Centinaio, the agriculture minister, told the Telegraph. “That’s why the ministry wants to contribute, favoring rural areas in particular, where people still have children.”

The nation’s families minister said the offer would be limited to married couples, as opposed to men and women in civil unions. And as Italy does not recognize same-sex marriages, except as civil unions, this incentive excludes same-sex couples. Foreigners also must live in Italy for a decade before they are eligible to participate.

Italy isn’t the only country concerned about its declining fertility rate. The U.N. reports that 33% of governments in developed countries, or about one in three, consider their fertility to be “too low” and are looking into policies to boost it. For example, South Korea has doled out 500,000-won bonuses (about $500) to expectant couples to help cover prenatal expenses. And for the first year after the baby is born, mom and dad get monthly cash allowances of up to 200,000 won (about $177) — and that increases with each subsequent child.

The CDC recently reported that the U.S. fertility rate, or estimate of how many births a woman will have in her lifetime, dropped 18% from 2007 to 2017 in large metro areas,16% in smaller metro areas and 12% in rural areas. The reduced birth rate is seen for white, black and Hispanic women, alike. And last year the number of U.S. babies born fell to its lowest level in 30 years.

In fact, almost every region in the world is reporting lower fertility rates, according to the U.N.’s 2017 World Population Prospects report. In Africa, birth rates dropped from 5.1 births per woman between 2000-2005 to 4.7 births from 2010-2015. Overall, the global average fertility rate hovers just below 2.5 children per woman today, which has halved globally over the past 50 years. Previously, women having 4.5 to 7 children each were common.

The World Economic Forum suggests that many national birth rates were higher in previous generations because adults were reproducing more as an insurance policy: First, to beat the odds against then-high infant mortality rates. Parents were also having kids to make sure someone would take care of them in their old age. But as infant mortality rates improved, and more effective medicines have adults able to live longer, and to live independently longer, this need has decreased.

And of course, the rise in women’s education and access to reproductive rights has been huge in stabilizing birth rates, the U.N. reports. Women with at least a secondary education tend to have fewer kids compared to those with little or no education. Women in developed nations are also having babies later as the complete their schooling, build up their careers and sometimes take longer to find the right partner to create a family. Last year, the number of American women having babies in their early 30s was higher than younger women for the first time. And countries where adolescents have greater access to contraception report lower teen pregnancy rates.

But even despite declining birth rates, the UN expects the global population to hit 9.8 billion by 2050, as roughly 83 million people are being added to the world’s population every year.

