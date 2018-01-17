The no-filter acne selfie has gone viral, promoting self love and #skinpositivity

This beauty trend is spot on.

Women are proudly showing off their acne sans filter on social media to spread messages of self-love and anti-insecurity and to encourage fellow females to embrace their skin.

Makeup-free selfies with skin covered in blemishes, red blotches, pimples and scars are on full display with the hashtag #skinpositivity, a viral reveal that has been taboo for many who wouldn’t dare post a photo without wearing coverup or a filter.

“#SkinPositivity. #AcnePositive. #WhoCare,” one woman, Nhan Hâm, posted on Instagram with a blemish-filled selfie and peace sign.

It helps that celebrities are on the forefront of the movement. Supermodel Kendall Jenner showed up to the Golden Globes earlier this month glowing and voguing for cameras head-on, despite having a few visible pimples. A fan commended the reality star for fiercely flaunting her imperfect skin, praising: “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,” to which Jenner replied: “never let that sh—t stop you!”

The awards show wasn’t the first time Jenner publicly addressed her battle with acne. “I had such bad acne when I was younger. It completely ruined my self-esteem–I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face,” Jenner posted a few years ago on her now-defunct blog.

“Even after things started to clear up, it took a solid amount of time to be okay with my skin and gain back my confidence. I realized that it’s a part of life for some people and it doesn’t define who you are.”

Others, like Paris Jackson, are also championing the #skinpositivity movement, urging that there’s no shame in not covering up acne, a condition almost everyone endures. The 19-year-old model and aspiring actress has shared makeup-free selfies shamelessly showing off pimples with some added humor, remarking on Twitter: “Don’t be insecure about your acne or stretch marks. You know what else has spots? pizza. and everyone loves pizza.”

The skin positivity movement is a way for stars to be more authentic with fans, allowing followers to connect with them on a more relatable, real and raw level, beauty experts say.

“Celebrities are now being more authentic than ever by sharing what they really look like without all the lotions, potions and foundations that fix and cover up blemishes,” beauty and pop culture expert Valerie Greenberg tells Moneyish.

“They’re saying ‘hi, my skin isn’t perfect. I’m just like you.’ This will help eliminate such impossible standards that filters and Photoshop hold us to. It’s a domino effect. That’s what people want to see more of, and that’s what’s inspiring them to share their own unfiltered photos fearlessly.”

