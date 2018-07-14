(Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently got engaged, following Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson’s own announcement. Meanwhile, 29% of millennials say they aren’t financially stable enough to get married.

There’s going to be one less lonely girl.

Pop star Justin Bieber, 24, and his 21-year-old model girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, got engaged last weekend at a resort in the Bahamas. The “Never Say Never” singer took to Instagram on Monday to confirm engagement rumors with a post that read, “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

That came a month after Ariana Grande, 25, announced she was getting hitched to “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson, 24. And her engagement came with a platinum-set diamond ring that cost a reported $93,000, according to TMZ.

But having deep pockets may not be the only reason celebrities are so eager to tie the knot.

“Celebrities sometimes have a harder time forming new relationships because they need to ensure there’s trust and understanding of what comes with being in the public eye,” Andrea Syrtash, a relationship expert and author of “He’s Just Not Your Type (and That’s a Good Thing),” told Moneyish. “When young celebrities find someone who seemingly understands, it’s tempting to try to build a life with them.”

Despite the millennial engagements dominating headlines, a growing number of reports show that young people are waiting longer to get married than previous generations.

More than half (57%) of the millennial generation (between the ages of 21 and 36 last year) has never been married, according to a 2017 Pew Research survey. But only 17% of the Silent Generation (ages 72 to 89) had never been married when they were in the same age range. In addition, the average age for marriage increased from 21 to 27 for women and from 23 to 29.5 for men between 1965 and last year, according to 2017 U.S. Census Bureau data.

And most millennials cite a variety of reasons as to why they’re delaying saying “I do.” The same 2017 Pew survey found that the No. 1 reason (29%) that people in this generation remain unmarried is because they aren’t financially stable enough. Twenty-six percent said they haven’t found the right person, and 26% reported not being ready to settle down.

“Some people want to pay off school loans and other debts and get their careers on track before settling down,” Syrtash said. “We used to move from our parents’ home to a home with our partners and grow up with our partners — and today, many people get married years after school, after they’ve established their lives as adults.”

Despite millennials’ tendency to delay getting hitched, an April survey from the dating website eHarmony found that they’re the happiest in their relationships compared to other generations.

And even though a decreasing share of millennials is willing to make the commitment, plenty are still eager to get married someday. Forty-two percent of millennials believe marriage is a life goal, and 82% disagree that marriage is an outdated institution, according to a relationship survey from the online legal marketplace OVO.

For Leona Neveu, 24, getting married to her husband last year felt like the most natural thing to do. “I never really had a timeline on getting married, but when I met my husband, I knew he was the man I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” the Western Massachusetts native told Moneyish. “Dating for two years affirmed that, and neither of us saw any benefit in waiting for years and years before making it official.”

Neveu believes too many people her age get hung up on finding “the one.” “Even if I waited to get married until I was 35, I can guarantee there will still be growth and change that occurs after that, and that I won’t be the same person at age 60,” she said. “If you keep waiting until you have everything figured out, you will be waiting forever.”

