Bath-leisure is the cozy new fashion trend sweeping Instagram

Bathrobes are fashionable.

Your morning routine of lounging in a towel and slippers with a cup of coffee now has a name — #BathLeisure, and stars like Rihanna and Rita Ora are making the comfort wear chic with a little lipstick and jewelry.

Ora showed up to the MTV Europe Music Awards last year in a tailored white terrycloth robe with her hair tossed up in a matching fluffy white towel. She added a pop of glam with diamond dangling earrings and similar necklace. And in December, Rihanna posed on the cover of Vogue Paris with her hair wrapped in a towel wearing statement earrings, eyeshadow and a feathery frock.

So it didn’t take long for others to start their own bed, bath and beyond inspired lookbook on social media. Leandra Medine, founder of fashion site Man Repeller, recently posted a photo of her hair up in a green-and-white bath towel, accessorized with gold pointed earrings and a matching chain-link necklace. And some women are going makeup free for a more effortless look, opting to throw on a pair of cateye sunglasses or a colorful face mask. The weekends, when mornings aren’t as chaotic, are prime posting time.

“#Bathleisure, a trend for Saturdays and for ladies of leisure,” female influencer and model Ellis Ford posted, while wearing a white bathrobe, nude pointed mules and sunglasses, and holding edible accessories like a croissant and coffee cup.

The pampered fashion statement sheds light on the bigger trend of self care, and being comfortable in your own skin. Earlier this month, models like Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson were on the forefront of the #SkinPositivity movement on Instagram, posting photos with their acne blemishes and telling fellow females its okay to let them show.

Bath-leisure is much more relaxed than athleisure, the trend that promotes wearing leggings, sneakers and track jackets just about anywhere outside of the gym.

The good thing about the new bath-leisure trend is you probably already have the look — a towel, robe and sunglasses.

