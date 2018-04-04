Allbirds, a sustainable sneaker startup brand, is now on sale at Nordstrom and said to be ‘the world’s most comfortable shoes’

If the shoe fits — comfortably — wear it.

Silicon Valley’s cult-favorite sneaker is a $95 casual slip-on by the San Francisco-based startup AllBirds, a footwear brand worn by the likes of Google co-founder Larry Page, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and venture capitalist Mary Meeker. The brand is gaining traction for its new Wool Runners, which are strutting into Nordstrom stores for a limited time.

The kicks are among “the comfortable walking shoes for travel,” according to Conde Nast Traveler, which raves that they’re supersoft and made to feel like you’re “walking on a cloud.” They’re crafted entirely from sustainable New Zealand merino wool, cooling eucalyptus fiber and flexible rubber; AllBirds’ site says they’re “naturally soft, cozy all over, and (fit) your every move.” The brand suggests customers wear them sans socks to truly absorb their cooling properties.

AllBirds has sold one pair of Wool Runners shoes per second since its March debut, according to Business Insider. Now, the brand is partnering with Nordstrom for a pop-up as part of the Seattle-based retailer’s effort to incorporate smaller, new startups in its stores.

The shoes — available for men and women in gray, neutral, millennial pink, red, lavender and mint — will be on sale through May 20 while supplies last. There’s also an opportunity to give back, as Allbird is one of the brands that donates new and used shoes to the nonprofit Soles 4 Souls, which gives sneakers to those in need.

The chic sneaks are another success story tied to the overall athleisure trend, which continues to grow. Total U.S. sneaker sales rose 2% to $19.6 billion last year, according to NPD. And sales of “running-inspired” sneakers rose 39%, while “casual athletic” styles rose 24% last year.

