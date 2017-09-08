Brooke Shields (center) wants her daughters to choose schooling over modeling. (Mike Pont/Getty Images for OCRFA)

10 famous faces who don’t want their kids following in their footsteps

Don’t model your career after mine.

That’s the message from Brooke Shields and many celebrity parents who’d prefer their A-list offspring work outside of the spotlight.

Supermodel Shields told the New York Post on Thursday that while her 11-year-old daughter has “sort of been hinting around” that she’d like to follow her runway walk, the Calvin Klein model would prefer nothing come between her two girls and living a normal life.

“I think they need to really have as much of a conventional upbringing as you can in New York City, with kids their own age, and not be thrown into something with all the pressure. While I still have them under my roof, I think I’m going to keep them there!” she said. And she wants them to put books before beauty. “It’s a cutthroat and demoralizing business. Plus, they want you when they want you, and you have to be there for auditions and work, and my kids aren’t missing school,” Shields also told the Post earlier this summer.

Our parents’ professions do have some pull on us, however. Facebook analyzed data from 5.6 million of its users to see who inherited their parents’ careers. They found that a nurse’s daughter was 3.75 times more likely to become a nurse compared to someone whose mother wasn’t one. Scientist fathers had scientist daughters at 3.9 times the overall rate, and women working in legal professions had sons practicing law at 6.6 times the overall rate.

And siblings were more likely to mirror each other’s careers, with 15% of brothers and sisters (and almost 1 in 4 sets of twins) sharing an occupation. No wonder the Kardashians are all fighting to keep up with each other.

But it’s not hard to see why famous offspring raised on the red carpet would be drawn to the perks of stardom – or why their parents, who’ve experienced the highs and lows of being centerstage 24/7, would want to shield them from it. Here’s eight other actors, models and athletes who’d prefer their kids avoid the family business.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The exes agree that they want their six kids to stay away from Hollywood. “We’re hoping, I think, that the kids don’t become actors,” Jolie said in a Sydney Morning Herald interview. “We want them to be happy and do whatever they’re interested in, but I think we’re hoping to show them so many ideas and other options that they won’t want to act. I’d like them to do other things with their lives. We’re a bit nervous about that.”

Gwyneth Paltrow: The Goop founder told Glamour that her kids Apple and Moses are “unfortunately … gonna be drawn to perform. They’re naturals — they sing, act, play guitar, do stand-up — it’s brimming out of them. So I feel like my mother. Whenever I said I wanted to be an actress, she said, ‘Oh no, don’t. You’re too smart to be an actress. Do something else!’”

Mila Kunis: “I’d really, really like for [daughter Wyatt] not to be in this industry in any form,” the “Bad Moms” star told Conan O’Brien. “I think that if it was up to [husband Ashton Kutcher], she would be the very first female professional NFL coach. Specifically for the Chicago Bears. That is what he is molding her to be.”

Doutzen Kroes: The Victoria’s Secret model told Page Six she doesn’t want her daughter to vogue. “Instead of saying, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ I’ll say, ‘You’re smart,’ so she’ll have different aspirations in life than beauty and modeling. Though I love my job, I’m not changing the world. I’d love for her to study and to have different aspirations. We need to teach girls they can become presidents, and it’s not about beauty all the time.”

Nick Cannon: Mariah Carey’s ex and father of their twins Moroccan and Monroe says that the little ones are hams, but he’d prefer they pursue other careers beyond performing. “I’d rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons,” he told E! Online. “But I can’t control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I’ll support it.”

Gavin Rossdale: There’s no doubt that Gwen Stefani’s ex and Bush singer would rather their kids stay off the stage. “You’ve got to be crazy to have a career in music,” he told “This Morning,” a U.K. series. “I’d say go into tech, do something like that.”

Brett Favre: The retired NFL legend doesn’t have a son, but he wouldn’t want a son or his daughters to tackle football. “If I had a son, I would be very, very reluctant to let him play knowing what I know now,” he told Fox Business. “Every time a kid is tackled … that she or he is doing detrimental things to his or her brain that may be irreversible. That is really scary.”

Rashean Mathis: The Lions player also doesn’t want his son getting into the NFL. “I don’t want him to. He doesn’t have to play any sport, as far as I’m concerned, but if he does get into it, football will be the last thing I introduce him to.” He’d rather see his son play golf instead.

