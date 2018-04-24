Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn and other stars are taking selfies in bathtubs — and a number of lifestyle and fashion brands have also taken the plunge.

This new selfie trend is bubbling over.

Stars like Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Kendall Jenner are taking selfies in bathtubs like it’s the new red carpet step-and-repeat in snaps washing over Instagram feeds.

The luxury-meets-leisure grooming pastime has become the new self-care-inspired photo trend at parties and events in lieu of voguing for paparazzi on the red carpet in front of giant logos. Instead, brands are investing in the ultimate bathtub installation, filled to the brim with champagne bottles on ice, jewels and even diamonds. And it’s all about doing it for the ’gram.

“The step-and-repeat is dead,” Jamie D’Attoma, vice president of events at the New York City-based integrated marketing agency SHADOW, told Moneyish. “But that paves the way for innovating around interactive photo opportunities at an event that simultaneously communicates the brand message.”

girls night in 🥂 tag your squad A post shared by REVOLVE (@revolve) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:54pm PST

A number of lifestyle and fashion brands have taken the plunge recently. Chanel dazzled beauty editors and influencers in Los Angeles earlier this year with a tub filled with pearls. And high-end clothing and accessories line Revolve posted a photo on Instagram with model squad Hailey Baldwin, Hadid, Dunn and Jenner wearing chic cocktail attire while kicking back in an empty tub.

Bathtubs have also made a splash in the food and beverage scene as a means to hold products such as wine and hors d’oeuvres in a photogenic, playful way that still broadcasts the brand’s message. Ruffino Wines, for example, celebrated its sparkling wine varietals by partnering with jewelry designers DANNIJO to create a “champagne shower” of sorts — with a prosecco bath complete with sparkling jewels and a butler handing out mini-bottles to guests vamping in the tub. The bubbly installation came complete with a neon sign that read “Always Sparkling.”

Meanwhile, New York City’s Melt Shop filled up an antique tub with its signature tater tots, an edible arrangement that had guests devouring the display. And beauty brand Soap & Glory went old school with a giant pink rubber ducky and matching balloon bubbles to promote its makeup and face wash line.

“Experiential storytelling is an especially competitive landscape as brands try to one-up each other with the next loudest, most eye-dazzling installation,” D’Attoma notes. “But the risk producers run when thinking only in this vein is a disconnect between the installation and the actual story the client is trying to tell.”

Now the A-list bathtub selfies have trickled down to social media influencers — and just about anyone with an Instagram account — as yet another wave in the made-for-Instagram movement. Photo-friendly pop-ups and installations like the Museum of Ice Cream, for instance, draw in millennials with gimmicks like sprinkle pools, which are backdrops for the perfect pic. And now the hashtag #bathtubselfie has nearly 10,000 posts on Instagram.

“It’s the evolution of the bathroom mirror selfie,” says pop culture expert Jawn Murray. “The bathtub has always embodied elegance, whether you’re thinking of someone like Marilyn Monroe drinking champagne in a bubble bath, or in the late ’90s when Puff Daddy/P. Diddy was drinking fine libations in a tub. It’s almost like a status symbol.”

ALSO READ: The Museum of Selfies is finally open

Bubbles have long been a photo-friendly backdrop for selfies. Early adopter Mariah Carey made a sudsy splash on Instagram when she took a bubble-bath selfie clad in diamonds in 2016. (“Bubbly times selfie,” she captioned the close-up shot.) And more recently, Taylor Swift took an actual diamond bath in the video for 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” filled with real jewels worth more than $10 million, Page Six reported.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved