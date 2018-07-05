(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Plus, advice on how to change your own career narrative once you’ve moved on

Chrissy Teigen is waiting for the world to catch up with her career.

The cookbook author, “Lip Sync Battle” co-host and beauty entrepreneur suggested last weekend that being called by her former job title — “model” — felt a bit outdated. “Saying ‘model’ at this point is basically everyone addressing you as your first job as a teenager, but for the rest of your life,” tweeted Teigen, 32, referring to a recent CNN screenshot identifying her as “Model.”

Teigen, who rose to fame as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in 2010, went on to author two “Cravings” cookbooks; become a TV personality; collaborate on beauty collections with Becca Cosmetics; land several endorsement deals with companies like Google, Smirnoff and McDonald’s; and be dubbed the reigning “queen of Twitter” by the masses.

Saying “model” at this point is basically everyone addressing you as your first job as a teenager, but for the rest of your life https://t.co/1v1LOqRpzC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2018

She wasn’t alone. “I hear ya,” Monica Lewinsky replied to her tweet. The 44-year-old Lewinsky, who became a household name as a White House intern for her affair with President Bill Clinton, has worked for the past several years as an anti-cyberbullying activist and Vanity Fair contributor.

“I have that same issue,” chimed in 30-year-old Mara Wilson, star of the ’90s films “Matilda,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Miracle on 34th Street,” who has since quit acting and works as a writer.

They weren’t the only ones who appeared to be tired of living in the past: “Jessica – Carvel Ice Cream Girl,” tweeted user @Jessiejinx_clt. “Ben Matthews | Chili’s Busboy,” wrote @bamatthews. “Jennifer – Bike Rental Delivery Gal,” added @jenbashford.

“As we grow within our careers, it’s natural and organic to outgrow a former title,” Monster.com career coach Vicki Salemi told Moneyish. “Let’s say you were a model or worked at a fast food counter (or) won awards … and now you want to be an executive — you don’t want to be known as that fast-food person. You want to be known in the field you’re making a mark in.”

Teigen, Salemi said, “did the absolute right thing.” “You have every right to assertively correct them and say, ‘Oh, that was back in the day — I am a sales director now,’” she said by way of example. “You want to bridge that gap by succinctly talking about your own personal brand.”

It’s your job to advocate for yourself, Salemi added. So in your resume summary, she said, highlight any accolades and quantifiable achievements that show that you’re an “expert or influencer” in your current field of choice. And if an interviewer dwells too long on your past career, address their comment before moving on to what you’re doing now — and what you want to do in the future.

“You can just acknowledge it and say, ‘Oh, that was a long time ago. Wait ’til you hear what I’m doing currently,’” she suggested. “(You) don’t want to brush it under the rug to make it seem like you’re hiding something. When it comes up, just acknowledge it — good or bad — and then pivot to ‘OK, this is who I am today.’”

