(Alex Bailey/Warner Bros.)

There was a larger, younger female audience than other superhero flicks

“Wonder Woman” didn’t just win big, it won broad too.

The much-anticipated DC Comics film starring Gal Gadot in the titular superhero role was worth all the hype. Not only did it make $100.5 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend, the best opening ever for a female director, “Wonder Woman” also drew the young female moviegoer that Hollywood craves, while providing enough of a hook that more than 25% of those who’ve seen it once say they will do it again.

The film was also a hit abroad, grossing $39 million at the Chinese box office, and provided a much-needed reprieve for both Hollywood and DC’s embattled parent studio Warner Bros. “Patty’s vision mesmerized the audience. She is a real talent. Clearly, this is a movie that is resonating with moviegoers around the globe,” Jeff Goldstein, domestic distribution president at Warner Bros, told the Hollywood Reporter.

There’s significant evidence that “Wonder Woman” truly is special. According to data from comScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak, women made up 52% of the movie’s audience, an astonishing figure since men typically comprise around 60% of those who catch superhero films.

Furthermore, young adults who are seen as much more keen to Netflix and chill rather than pay $12 for a movie ticket also turned up — 28% of “Wonder Woman” viewers were women under the age of 25, while 36% of its audience consisted of those between 18 to 24 years old. Contrast this to how only 10% of similarly aged young adults saw a movie in theaters last year, data from the Motion Picture Association of America show. “This truly is a superhero movie for everyone,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.

There’s also proof that this summer’s movie juggernaut is set to make way more than the roughly $223 million Box Office Mojo says it has grossed worldwide thus far. Almost a quarter of “Wonder Woman” watchers said that they intended on buying the flick once it comes out on Blu-ray and a whopping 22% indicated that they wanted to watch it again in theaters. Last year, those between the ages of 18 to 24 only went to the movies on average 6.5 times, the MPAA has said.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved