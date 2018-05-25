Trader Joe’s has a new rose wine that’s $3.99, and more varieties to sip on for National Wine Day

Trader Joe’s can help you sip rosé all day without breaking a five.

The grocery store introduced a brand new pink wine just in time for National Wine Day under the Charles Shaw label (behind the beloved “Two-Buck Chuck”) — and it retails at just $3.99.

The frugal California-bred wine is made with organic grapes, according to TJ’s website. And early taste testers have already dubbed it a hit. The pink wine is said to be dry and crisp, not too sweet, and comes without the metallic aftertaste you often get when drinking cheap wines — perfect for Memorial Day weekend.

Trader Joe’s is the latest retailer to hop on the budget, well-made wine bandwagon. Last fall, Target launched its line of $5 wines, including a red blend, a cabernet, chardonnay and pinot grigio.

It’s more proof that cheap wine can still be fine wine. Last year, a $6 bottle of red wine sold exclusively at Coles supermarkets in Melbourne received rave reviews from oenophiles at the Melbourne International Wine Competition, who gave it a unanimous gold rating during a blind taste test. The Aussie wine, St. Andrews Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, earned the coveted “double gold” medal from a panel of sommeliers, retail buyers and distributors, beating out 1,100 wine submissions from more than 10 countries around the world.

And last May, an $8 bottle of Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rose earned a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge (which is considered the Oscars of winemaking) that pits super-expensive wines against affordable ones to find the best. You can buy it at German discount grocery chain Aldi (which boasts seven New York City warehouse-style stores).

And you don’t have to be a sommelier to have good taste.

“If you like it, it’s good,” retail spirits expert Gary Fisher tells Moneyish. “You don’t have to spend $50 on a bottle to get good wine. People are making good wine all over the world, and not all of it is expensive.”

Fisher says you can find wines with the best values in the U.S. by buying wines typically from Spain, Chile, Argentina and Portugal.

One rule of thumb to know whether your budget bottle is still a good pick is if the flavor lingers on your palate well after you’ve had a sip.

“It’s more about structure. If you taste a wine that’s all fruit and then it disappears, it’s not good. Look for bold flavor that continues to taste good,” says Fisher.

But not all cheap grapes make good wines (sorry, Franzia!) — so if you find yourself squinting after taking a sip, it probably means you should put down the glass.

“If it’s sugar-fied, it’s bad. Some cheaper wines try to sweeten the blend up. You get that sweetness on the tip of your tongue,” says Fisher. “You can also tell by smelling; if they wine smells off — like vinegar — it could mean that it’s corked or something went wrong.”

Here are some good, cheap wine picks under $10:

1. Gazela Vinho Verde, $7

This Vinho Verde from Portugal is perfect for sipping on the porch or taking to a picnic. It’s lower alcohol, so it’s easy to sip, and contains a lemony, fizzy flavor. It’s great with fried chicken, pork or potato dishes, and simple bites from the barbecue, like sausage or steaks.

2. 2015 Bogle Chardonnay from California, $9.99

This Chardonnay has apple and pear aromas, with a fresh fruit flavor and notes of spicy vanilla. Sip it with just about anything, from salmon to chicken salad, says Mahesh Lekkala, owner of Wine Legend Store and Bar in Brooklyn. “It’s a massively produced wine, but of consistent quality,” says Lekkala.

3. Château de Campuget Rosé Tradition de Campuget, $7.99

This pink blush from France has hints of orange zest and strawberry and herbs. The dry wine has a silky mouthfeel with a tangy bite that pairs best with oysters, grilled fish, light salads and summer shellfish.

4. Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Malbec, $7.99

This deep, inky purple wine has aromas of dark fruit with hints of spice, perfect for pairing with red meat — like burgers hot off the grill.

5. 10 Span Vineyards Pinot Noir, $9.49

This red wine is said to have notes of red berries and fresh flowers, with energetic flavors like raspberry and bitter cherry.

This article was originally published in 2017, and has been updated with the latest wines under $10.

