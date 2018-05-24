Savannah Guthrie shot down pregnancy rumors on ‘Today’: ‘It did touch a nerve’

No, Savannah Guthrie is not pregnant.

The “Today” show news anchor shot down rumors on Wednesday that she was having a baby after viewers commented on her weight, and congratulated her on social media.

“They mean well,” Guthrie said on the show. “We have the best viewers, they’re so nice, and they were so cute. They’re like, ‘Congratulations!’, and I’m like, ‘Congratulations on my second gym membership that I need to obviously go to.’”

Earlier in the week, Guthrie took to Twitter to address body shamers who commented on her appearance in a polka dot dress she wore on air.

“It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it,” Guthrie, 46, tweeted on Tuesday about the outfit she wore that had viewers speculating about baby No. 3.

It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it https://t.co/6fyjMUgtyV — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 22, 2018

That afternoon, the mother of two posted an illustration on Instagram that showed the stages of a woman’s pregnancy with the caption: “When is it okay to ask a woman if she’s pregnant?” The answer was “no” under every picture of the growing figure. She wrote, sarcastically, “Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical.”

Guthrie’s NBC colleagues came to her defense on social media. “Today” contributor Jenna Bush Hager wrote: “Did someone ask you that? Please tell me NOOOO. Dance aerobics at 3 p.m.”

Guthrie is hardly the first public figure to be asked if she’s pregnant in recent months. Model Emily Ratajkowski posted a photo in April holding an orange over her tummy that had fans speculating that she was with child. The 26-year-old “I Feel Pretty” actress quickly set the record straight. “That’s really sweet that people were so excited. I’m not pregnant,” she told USA Today. And when singer Pink was walking around in a form-fitting white T-shirt in 2010, fans were quick to assume she was pregnant, but her rep stepped in to confirm she wasn’t. Pink poked fun at the rumors, tweeting at the time: “Off to the gym. Lord knows when this 600-lb baby comes out that I’ve been growing for 8 years, I better be strong and physically prepared!!!”

After Guthrie cleared the air this week, some fans continued to comment on her weight, while others defended her from body shaming.

“It did touch a nerve, because I just responded and said, ‘No I’m not pregnant,’ and I’ve never received so many comments on a post,” she said. “People were like, ‘Someone once asked me when I was due, and I said three years ago,’ so everyone’s got a story.”

Pregnancy is a sensitive topic for many women — even those who are expecting, who may not want to divulge details for various reasons, like struggling to conceive, fear of miscarrying or simply because it was unplanned. And you could offend someone who is not pregnant, because this suggests that she looks like she has gained weight. So when it comes to asking a women if they’re pregnant, the rule of thumb is: Just don’t do it, experts say.

“Women become pregnant under varied circumstances, not all of them planned or positive, so even the go-to congratulatory comments are not always appropriate. A simple ‘How are you feeling?’ is a neutral option,” Dr. Elizabeth Yuko, a bioethicist and writer wrote in an New York Times essay in 2016.

Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman have two children, daughter Vale, who was born in 2014, and son Charles “Charley” Max born in 2016.

