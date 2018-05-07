Women and men communicate on Venmo different, a survey shows. (Venmo)

A Venmo habits study finds women say ‘thanks’ much more often than men. Ladies also send most hearts emoji; guys send eggplants.

Women know it pays to mind your Ps and Qs.

A new study on how men and women communicate on cash-sharing app Venmo finds that ladies use the words “thanks” and “love” more than twice as much as men. In fact, “thanks” or “thank” is the most common term women use in transactions; for men, it’s “food.”

While there are plenty of peer-to-peer money-sharing apps out there, including Zelle, Cash and Venmo’s parent company PayPal, Venmo is the most popular among Millennials. More than two-thirds (68%) of the 20 and 30-somethings on these apps use Venmo, according to LendEDU. And that’s because Venmo has tapped into the way younger consumers communicate by turning transactions into conversations with emoji. And these transactions are often posted in a public newsfeed so that people can see who’s sharing cash with whom, and for what.

So student loan refinancing site Comet randomly selected 500,000 Venmo transactions from more than 18 million between Nov. 1 to Nov. 29, 2017, and analyzed each one’s first name, message and emoji. The site assigned a gender to each by comparing the users’ names to a list of the most common male and female monikers, so the results are not 100% accurate. But Comet found some amusing similarities and differences in how men and women communicate on Venmo, regardless.

Both women (2.9K of them) and men (3.2K) send the pizza slice more than any other emoji. And both genders are more likely to send the winged money, house, beer and wine glass, as Comet found they both use Venmo primarily to pay friends for food, drinks, rent and gas.

But different tastes emerge when seeing which emoji have the highest percentage of female or male users sending them. Women make up 90% of the hearts emoji users, and 89% of both the lipstick and bride emoji users. Compare that to men, who send the bulk of golf emoji (86%), as well as the eggplant (70%) and basketball (70%), along with most of the sports and beer-related icons.

It gets even more interesting when looking at which emoji men and women send to the opposite sex during transactions, versus what they send to their own gender. Ladies send other ladies the wine glass the most (40%), followed by the puppy face (34%), while guys send other guys the eggplant (37%) and the beer stein (33%). But when transacting with the opposite sex, women send the cat face (40%) most often, followed by the puppy face (35%) and the taco (33%). When exchanging money with women, men are most likely to send the eggplant again (29%), followed by the peach (27%), with the cat face and the taco tied for third (23%).

