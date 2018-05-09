Patty Jenkins is getting $9 million — more than triple the amount of what she made to direct ‘Wonder Woman 2’

This wonder woman is cashing in big.

Patty Jenkins, the director of female-fronted superhero flick “Wonder Woman,” will earn $9 million to direct “Wonder Woman 2,” which is more than triple what she made on the first superhero film, Variety reports. Jenkins reportedly earned $1 million on the first movie, making her the highest paid female director in history.

But getting the massive payout for Jenkins to co-write and prodcue the sequel followed a lengthy negotiating process with Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter. And she clearly earned it. The film, starring Gal Gadot as the DC Comics super-heroine, made more than $103 million in its first weekend at the box office, and has since banked $402 million domestically and more than $800 million worldwide, according to THR.

SEE ALSO: Six box office milestones wonder woman has smashed

Jenkins joined “Wonder Woman” to replace original director Michelle McLaren, who reportedly left the film due to creative differences. Under Jenkins’ direction, the movie outgrossed the Jennifer Yu Nelson-directed film “Kung Fu Panda,” the perviously top-earning woman-direct film which raked in $665 million; followed by 2008’s $609.8 million “Mama Mia,” directed by Phyllida Lloyd and starring Meryl Streep. The film also beat out its male-directed fellow DC Comics films “Suicide Squad” ($325 million) and “Batman v. Superman” ($330 million), the latter which also featured Gadot’s Wonder Woman. And “A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay hit a major milestone for being the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million.

SEE ALSO: Meet the wonder woman college student Gal Gadot called a real superhero

Jenkins’ $9 million paycheck may seem like a lot to the average Joe, but it’s still significantly less than what some major male directors and actors make. Steven Spielberg made $250 million for Jurassic Park in 1993. And “James Bond” Daniel Craig banks up to $25 million per film, according to Variety, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes up to $22 million per movie.

Jenkins and Gadot initially said they would not return to make the “WW” sequel unless the film’s producer, Brett Ratner, who was accused of multiple sexual misconduct and harassment allegations, was fired. Ratner has since left the movie franchise.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved