Finally, you can bathe yourself in the scent of pizza. (SrdjanPav/iStock)

Novelty bath salts scented like pizza, beer and potstickers are big in Japan.

Soak up the smell of fresh pizza.

A Japanese chain has whipped up novelty bath salts scented like your favorite slice.

Village Vanguard invites foodies to stew themselves in their favorite treats with bath salts flavored like cheesy pizza, beer, Japanese gyoza potstickers and yakiniku grilled meat – because who doesn’t want to bathe themselves in the aroma of roasted meat?

These flavored bath salts are just the latest on Village Vanguard’s menu of savory scents, which also include bath bombs carrying the aromas of curry rice, miso soup, ramen and Japanese beef bowls.

The new scents can be preordered here for 324 yen (about $2.91) apiece, and will be released in June.

Science shows that smells can bring back fond memories and boost your mood, so it’s not surprising that fragrances drawn from comfort foods could be a recipe for success.

The Demeter Fragrance Library – which produces the trademarked Play-Doh perfume – also recently introduced Molasses and a trio of Chocolate scents (including Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate and Moonbeam) to join its popular Gin & Tonic, Gingerbread and Pistachio Ice Cream fragrances. It also bottles eau de Pizza, as well as Lobster and Sushi, for between $2.55 and $34, depending on the size.

And certain food scents can boost your performance as well as your mood. Cinnamon has been shown to sharpen your mind and improve attention span, working memory and visual-motor response. Citrus scents like lemon, orange and grapefruit perk you up and make you more energized and alert. And vanilla decreases stress and makes sniffers feel more joyful and relaxed.

