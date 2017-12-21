(iStock)

Nearly two in three Americans say that’s a good idea, a recent poll suggests

This year, give the gift of gender neutrality.

A majority of Americans sees value in encouraging young kids to play with toys and engage in activities traditionally linked to the opposite gender, according to a recent Pew Research report. Roughly three in four people agreed it was good to point girls toward boy-geared items, while 64% believed the same of boys with girl-oriented toys and activities.

More people — regardless of gender, political persuasion or generation — say parents should steer girls toward stereotypically male toys and activities. Even among millennials, 81% agreed it was good for girls to try boy-geared items; just 69% said the same of boys, according to the data gathered in August and September.

Also read: This is how the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy might ruin your holiday shopping

About two in three Republicans, meanwhile, agreed with girls trying activities associated with boys, though just 47% were OK with raising boys that way. Slightly more than half of GOPers — and 61% of Republican men — said encouraging boys to play with girls’ toys was actually a bad thing. In contrast, 78% of Democrats approved of steering boys toward conventionally girly toys and activities.

Women are also more likely than men to agree with spurring kids to break gender-based norms — with 80% of women approving of the practice for raising girls and 71% for boys, compared to men’s 72% for girls and 56% for boys.

Also read: This is the hottest toy of 2017 — and re-sellers are already marking it up from $15 to $180

The Pew findings square with results from a recent YouGov poll, which found 42% of people would feel comfortable getting a “boy” present for a girl — but only 31% said they’d feel comfortable buying a male child a “girl” gift.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved