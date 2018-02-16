The “Trainwreck” star bought the first dress she tried on at Nordstrom to wed chef boyfriend Chris Fischer in Malibu

Amy Schumer said yes to the first dress she tried on.

The “Trainwreck” star, who secretly wed chef boyfriend Chris Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday among close friends and family, walked down the aisle in a classic tulle and lace silk gown you can buy right off the rack.

“We went in and tried on the first dress and that is the only dress we ever tried on,” Schumer’s stylist, Leesa Evans, told Elle.com adding: “It was so easy and so effortless. All she wanted to do was feel comfortable and like herself.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

The 36-year-old comedian wore an a $5,490 Severine Chantilly Lace & Tulle Gown by designer Monique Lhuillier that’s available at select Nordstrom stores. The pale ball gown features floral lace appliqués down a V-neck bodice, suspended from delicate spaghetti straps and a voluminous silk tulle skirt. Schumer let the elegant dress speak for itself opting to wear no jewelry with her hair curled up.

SEE ALSO: Why more couples are saying yes to fall weddings

“It couldn’t have happened a better way, because there was nothing about this entire process that ever felt stressful or nerve-racking or complicated,” Evans added about the dress fitting.

Schumer’s modest dress had a bit of a higher price tag than average. The 2016 national average spent on a wedding dress was $1,564 compared to $1,469 spent the year before, according to wedding statistics released in 2017 by The Knot.

Schumer and Fisher were married in front of 80 friends and family, including celebs like Larry David, Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved