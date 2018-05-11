Yes, being a rent-a-bridesmaid or groomsman is now a paid job.

Get paid to be the life of the wedding party.

While being in a wedding is often seen as an expensive obligation, now you can commit to the responsibility for cash — and still get in on all the fun.

Bark.com, an online marketplace that connects people with hired help, has launched an professional bridesmaids and groomsmen service in the U.K. where gig workers can be engaged to earn around $120 an hour to ensure that a wedding runs smoothly. It joins a number of for-hire bridal party services, like New York-based BridesMaidForHire.com, a site started by Jen Glantz, who gets paid up to $1,000 a day to run wedding errands and be a bride’s stand-in BFF. And for gents, there’s a similar GroomsManForHire site that pairs up husbands-to-be with a bro starting at $299 a day.

The jobs operate more like informal wedding planners. Pro bridesmaid and groomsmen duties include everything from running errands and planning the bachelorette/bachelor party, to being present at the ceremony and greeting guests, according to the job posting.

It’s certainly a good way for people who are saddled with other expensive wedding obligations from friends and family nuptials to make their money back — and potentially rewear a dress. Bridesmaids spend an average of $728 on the wedding and engagement parties, bridal showers and bachelorettes, after all, according to Bankrate. And close friends or family spend $628, and more distant friends and family drop $372.

But Bark.com notes that a pro bridesmaid or groomsman isn’t just a life-saver for people who don’t have enough friends or family to fill out their bridal party. It’s about paying a price for peace of mind, instead, so brides and grooms can ensure their big day and everything leading up to it runs perfectly.

