(ajansen)

Plus, 7 wacky jobs where you can make six figures

Work can feel like vacation.

If you’re in the market for a C-suite position and your ideal work locale comes with lush tropical gardens and beachfront views, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas is hiring.

The resort has released an ad on its official career page for a “Chief Flamingo Officer” — yes, really — to serve as a “working supervisor for all flamingo areas, collaborating with the Avian Curator, other Avian Managers and Aviculturist staff.

The qualifications you’ll need to land this position in paradise are steep, though: a degree in zoology, five or more years working in “the care and husbandry of exotic birds, with specific…flamingo experience,” and a “wide knowledge of biology, ecology, behavior and captive requirements of flamingos,” among them. You also must clean the flamingo exhibits.

The Baha Mar Resort declined to disclose the salary range for this position to Moneyish, but representatives for the property noted that the salary would be “competitive” and “commensurate with experience.” For reference, the average salary for a bird-keeper position in the nearby state of Florida is $21,500 per year, while a zookeeper gets $30,300, according to SalaryExpert and Payscale.

If you’re in it for that six-figure life, though, here are a few wacky jobs where you’re guaranteed to earn well over $100,000 per year.

1. Alien Fighter at NASA: If you’ve ever wanted to save the world, you should consider the position of “Planetary Protection Officer” at NASA. The position is “concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration — which is a fancy way of saying, according to the listing, that you can earn between $124,000–$187,000 for professionally battling alien invaders.

2. Tropical Island Caretaker: To promote the islands surrounding the Great Barrier Reef, Tourism Queensland hires island caretakers to live on the island for six-month periods, and blog about their experience. In exchange, caretakers get to swim, snorkel, and enjoy a tropical lifestyle. Their travel and accommodation is free and they get paid $150,000.

3. Youtube Eater: One of South Korea’s hottest trends is meok-bang, or “broadcast eating.” Hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in to watch culinary bloggers eat extravagant meals in front of the camera. One of the bigger names is Park Seo-Yeon, who notes that “my show makes them feel like they are eating with a friend.” Park’s eating nets her just over $100,000 a year, and others make tens of thousands a year doing the same thing.

4. Golf Ball Diver: Armed with a wetsuit and scuba gear, these people venture into the lakes and ponds of golf courses to retrieve the balls you lose. It’s tough work, but the salary reflects that: Golf course divers can make up to $100,000.

5. Government Hacker: White Hat Hackers are just like the evil genius computer hackers you see in movies–but they work to protect the American people, and they can earn up to $132,000. White Hat Hackers are employed by the U.S. government to try to hack into their websites, and expose vulnerabilities that the government can then address. Many White Hat Hackers are ex-cyber-criminals like Kevin “Condor” Mitnick, who was referred to in 1995 as “the most wanted computer criminal in U.S. history,” by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

6. Submarine Chef: If you’ve ever wanted to explore the deep blue sea and cook while doing it, try being a submarine chef. These chefs design the menus and make the food for the Navy aboard their submarines, but also get to help prepare for combat, and even drive the sub. “You’ll embark on a catering career like no other,” entices a job posting on the British Royal Navy’s website. “But first and foremost, you’re a submariner, which means…highly classified missions anywhere in the world.” They’re also the social hub of the sub, according to the website. The posting adds “Your crewmates, at all levels, look forward to mealtimes, so you’ll be responsible for maintaining their high morale and wellbeing.” The most experienced submarine chefs earn up to $200,000 a year.

7. Jedi Master: This job won’t be easy to get — and it’s currently being held by someone — but it’s something for Star Wars fans to aspire to. The Star Wars franchise spans 10 movies, and hundreds of books, videos, cartoons, games, and comics. Someone’s got to keep track of all that, and it’s currently Leland Chee, the Keeper of the Holocron or, as Wired put it, “the Star Wars continuity cop.” Much like The Force, the Keeper of the Holocron is all knowing: He knows which Jedi were alive when, who is related and how, and how long it takes a spaceship to get from Coruscant to Dagobah. His salary isn’t public, but CelebrityNetWorth estimates it at around $250,000.

This story was originally published on Aug. 4, 2017, and has since been updated with the news about the Baha Mar Resort’s Chief Flamingo Officer position. Reed Alexander contributed to this report.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved